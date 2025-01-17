Florida State's Mike Norvell Visits No. 1 Recruit In Sunshine State
Florida State is pursuing some of the top recruits across the country to help get the program back to where it's supposed to be. With that being said, there is plenty of talent right in the Seminoles' backyard in the Sunshine State.
FSU is prioritizing the No. 1 recruit in Florida, working to keep an elite defender close to home rather than going out of state. On Thursday, head coach Mike Norvell dropped in on four-star defensive end Trenton Henderson. The trip came ahead of Henderson's expected visit to Tallahassee this weekend for the first official junior day of the year.
Henderson is coming off a breakout junior campaign where he totaled 50 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, ten sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, six pass deflections, and two blocked kicks. He totaled a season-best seven tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, and two pass deflections in a 31-24 victory against St. John Paul II Catholic High School on November 1.
The Florida native helped guide Pensacola Catholic High School to an 8-2 record and an appearance in the playoffs. Current FSU cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls spent his prep career suiting up for the Crusaders, playing alongside Henderson in 2022-23 when the latter was a freshman. Henderson also competes on the hardwood at the high school level. During his junior season, he's currently averaging 3.6 points per game, four rebounds per game, and 0.7 assists per game.
Henderson's last visit to campus was over the summer to work out at FSU's elite camp. This will be an important time for him to foster a relationship with new defensive line coach Terrance Knighton and new defensive coordinator Tony White. Henderson has held an offer from the Seminoles since April 2024.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 12 overall prospect, the No. 3 EDGE, and the No. 1 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 8 in the country. The Seminoles don't have a pledge from a defensive lineman yet.
Who is committed to FSU in the 2026 class?
Four-Star QB Brady Smigiel
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
