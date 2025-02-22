Florida State offensive tackle pledge reveals official visit dates

6-foot-7 Orlando (Fla.) Jones OL & FSU commitment Xavier Payne (@NYPayne58) tells @Rivals he's set the following official visits:



Penn State May 16 🦁



Syracuse June 6 🍊



Georgia June 13 🐶



Florida State June 20 🍢



Arkansas June 30 🐗https://t.co/CmRmZYUPmx @Osceola_Rivals