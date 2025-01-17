Florida State Offers Linebacker Committed To SEC Program
Florida State has spent a lot of time putting in work on the recruiting trail early in 2025. The Seminoles have been sending their revamped staff all over the country to meet with recruits and extend new scholarship offers.
On Thursday, linebackers coach John Papuchis was in Alabama to meet with three-star linebacker Braylon Outlaw. Papuchis ended up offering Outlaw, who has been pledged to Tennessee since November.
Outlaw had a prolific junior season at Pike Road High School, totaling a whopping 172 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, three pass deflections, and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He added six rushes for 48 yards and three touchdowns along with one reception for 28 yards on a team that made a run to the playoff semifinals.
The Alabama had four games of 20+ tackles, including a season-high 25 tackles in a 31-20 loss to Opelika High School on September 27. He added 24 tackles and four tackles for loss in a 54-28 victory the following week.
Outlaw isn't believed to have visited Tallahassee as a recruit before. Getting him over to campus will certainly be a priority for the Seminoles this offseason. He committed to Tennessee only a few months after picking up an offer in June. Outlaw has previously taken visits to Tennessee, Ole Miss, Alabama, and Auburn, among others.
The 6-foot-0, 212-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 552 overall prospect, the No. 43 LB, and the No. 18 recruit in Alabama in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 8 in the country. The Seminoles don't have a pledge from a linebacker yet.
Who is committed to FSU in the 2026 class?
Four-Star QB Brady Smigiel
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
