Florida State offers pass-rusher committed to fellow ACC program
Since missing out on all of its top targets and backup plans over the last six weeks, Florida State has stayed diligent in expanding its defensive end board.
The Seminoles have joined the recruitments of a few new names as of late, including three-star international prospect Gustaf Henriks Ras, three-star LSU commit DeAnthony Lafayette, and three-star NC State commit Elijah Satchell.
READ MORE: Florida State defenders fully buying into Tony White’s 3-3-5 scheme
Florida State has continued to evaluate prospects who fit what the program is building, leading to a recent scholarship offer.
On Wednesday, the Seminoles extended an offer to three-star defensive end Chris Carbin, who pledged his services to Georgia Tech on July 4. This is the second member of the Yellow Jackets' class that Florida State is trying to flip after offering three-star offensive tackle Bear Fretwell on July 18.
Carbin chose Georgia Tech over Mississippi State, Baylor, Louisville, and Virginia Tech.
The Georgia native has yet to take a visit to Florida State this year. That could change once the fall begins.
As a junior at Hillgrove High School, Carbin totaled 49 tackles, nine tackles for loss, six sacks, one fumble recovery, one interception, and two pass deflections. He recorded 5+ tackles in five of his 11 appearances, including eight total tackles in two different games.
The 6-foot-4, 236-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 778 overall prospect, the No. 75 EDGE, and the No. 85 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds 21 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 15 in the country.
The Seminoles previously landed four-star defensive lineman Earnest Rankins, four-star defensive lineman Tico Crittendon Jr., four-star defensive lineman Tank Carrington, and three-star defensive lineman Wihtlley Cadeau.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Four-Star DL James Carrington
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones
Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs
Redshirt Junior James Williams
Redshirt Junior Deante McCray
Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder
True Freshman Tylon Lee
True Freshman LaJesse Harrold
True Freshman Mandrell Desir
True Freshman Darryll Desir
READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles football projected to face Group of Five opponent in bowl forecast
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok