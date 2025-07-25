Nole Gameday

Florida State offers pass-rusher committed to fellow ACC program

The Seminoles are looking to add a defensive end to #Tribe26.

Dustin Lewis

Dec 2, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell walks the sidelines during the third quarter against the Louisville Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Dec 2, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell walks the sidelines during the third quarter against the Louisville Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

Since missing out on all of its top targets and backup plans over the last six weeks, Florida State has stayed diligent in expanding its defensive end board.

The Seminoles have joined the recruitments of a few new names as of late, including three-star international prospect Gustaf Henriks Ras, three-star LSU commit DeAnthony Lafayette, and three-star NC State commit Elijah Satchell.

READ MORE: Florida State defenders fully buying into Tony White’s 3-3-5 scheme

Florida State has continued to evaluate prospects who fit what the program is building, leading to a recent scholarship offer.

On Wednesday, the Seminoles extended an offer to three-star defensive end Chris Carbin, who pledged his services to Georgia Tech on July 4. This is the second member of the Yellow Jackets' class that Florida State is trying to flip after offering three-star offensive tackle Bear Fretwell on July 18.

Carbin chose Georgia Tech over Mississippi State, Baylor, Louisville, and Virginia Tech.

The Georgia native has yet to take a visit to Florida State this year. That could change once the fall begins.

As a junior at Hillgrove High School, Carbin totaled 49 tackles, nine tackles for loss, six sacks, one fumble recovery, one interception, and two pass deflections. He recorded 5+ tackles in five of his 11 appearances, including eight total tackles in two different games.

The 6-foot-4, 236-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 778 overall prospect, the No. 75 EDGE, and the No. 85 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds 21 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 15 in the country.

The Seminoles previously landed four-star defensive lineman Earnest Rankins, four-star defensive lineman Tico Crittendon Jr., four-star defensive lineman Tank Carrington, and three-star defensive lineman Wihtlley Cadeau.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Four-Star DL James Carrington

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones

Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs

Redshirt Junior James Williams

Redshirt Junior Deante McCray

Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder

True Freshman Tylon Lee

True Freshman LaJesse Harrold

True Freshman Mandrell Desir

True Freshman Darryll Desir

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles football projected to face Group of Five opponent in bowl forecast

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting