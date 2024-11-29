Florida State Offers Three-Star Defensive Back Committed To SEC Program
Florida State is pushing towards the Early Signing Period with all engines forward. Over the last few weeks, the Seminoles have extended a ton of new offers and brought in multiple recruits for visits. Head coach Mike Norvell and his staff might not be done just yet.
On Friday morning, three-star defensive back Lo'Kavion Jackson announced that he'd received an offer from the Seminoles. Jackson has been pledged to Mississippi State since the summer but he hails from just down the road from Tallahassee, playing his high school football at A. Crawford Mosley High School.
Jackson is expected to visit Florida State this weekend for the rivalry game against the Florida Gators. That means the Seminoles will get the final trip for the three-star prospect before he signs next week. He was previously on campus for the home game against Memphis in September and attended a camp in July.
The Florida native plays on both sides of the ball at the prep level. As a senior, he totaled 60 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four sacks, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and two pass deflections on defense. On offense, he rushed 46 times for 670 yards and 17 touchdowns while catching nine passes for 118 yards. He also competes in track and field where he's run an 11.27 100-meter dash and 23.97 200-meter dash.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 1371 overall prospect, the No. 109 S, and the No. 188 recruit in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds 13 verbal commitments in its 2025 class which ranks No. 38 in the country.
