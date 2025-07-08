Florida State Seminoles football loses former commit to Coach Prime’s program
Florida State lost a commitment from three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne about two weeks ago.
Payne originally pledged to the Seminoles in December of 2024 but reopened his recruitment shortly after an official visit to Tallahassee. The decision came in the wake of Syracuse and Colorado turning up the heat on the rising senior.
That led Florida State and Payne to part ways, putting the 6-foot-7 offensive lineman back on the open market.
It didn't take long for Payne to find a new program to call home.
On Monday, Payne announced he was teaming up with Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. He was in Boulder for a visit last month after picking up an offer from Colorado in May.
Since Payne moved on, Florida State has yet to add an offensive tackle to its recruiting class. The position is one of the few weak spots in #Tribe26.
Sanders landed Mike Norvell's top FSU recruit, wide receiver Hykeem Williams, out of the NCAA Transfer Portal in April.
The 6-foot-7, 290-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 817 overall prospect, the No. 69 OT, and the No. 106 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Florida State holds 22 verbal commitments which ranks No. 11 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive lineman Michael Ionata, three-star offensive lineman Jakobe Green, and three-star offensive lineman Luke Francis.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Four-Star DL James Carrington
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews
