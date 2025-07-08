Nole Gameday

Florida State Seminoles football loses former commit to Coach Prime’s program

The former FSU pledge is headed to Colorado.

Dustin Lewis

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the 3rd quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
Florida State lost a commitment from three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne about two weeks ago.

Payne originally pledged to the Seminoles in December of 2024 but reopened his recruitment shortly after an official visit to Tallahassee. The decision came in the wake of Syracuse and Colorado turning up the heat on the rising senior.

That led Florida State and Payne to part ways, putting the 6-foot-7 offensive lineman back on the open market.

It didn't take long for Payne to find a new program to call home.

On Monday, Payne announced he was teaming up with Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. He was in Boulder for a visit last month after picking up an offer from Colorado in May.

Since Payne moved on, Florida State has yet to add an offensive tackle to its recruiting class. The position is one of the few weak spots in #Tribe26.

Sanders landed Mike Norvell's top FSU recruit, wide receiver Hykeem Williams, out of the NCAA Transfer Portal in April.

The 6-foot-7, 290-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 817 overall prospect, the No. 69 OT, and the No. 106 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Florida State holds 22 verbal commitments which ranks No. 11 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive lineman Michael Ionata, three-star offensive lineman Jakobe Green, and three-star offensive lineman Luke Francis.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Four-Star DL James Carrington

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews

