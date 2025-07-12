Florida State Seminoles football misses out on recruiting target at position of need
It's the middle of July and Florida State has still yet to land a defensive end in #Tribe26.
Recruiting along the interior picked up last month as the Seminoles added commitments from four-star Earnest Rankins, four-star Tico Crittendon Jr., four-star Tank Carrington, and three-star Wihtlley Cadeau. However, the growing concern on the edge is something that is difficult to overlook.
FSU has missed out on all of its top targets along with backup plans going elsewhere.
On Saturday, three-star defensive end Katrell Webb announced his commitment to Purdue over Indiana and Florida State. The Seminoles were pursuing Webb quite heavily but it's believed the Boilermakers won out due to their financial commitment in the recruitment.
It's disappointing but at the same time, FSU can't afford to overpay for a prospect who is likely two years away from making a true impact at the college level.
Webb is coming off a productive junior year where he recorded 68 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one pass deflection, and one interception. He also caught two passes for five yards and a touchdown.
The Georgia native had three games with 8+ tackles, including eight tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery in a 20-19 victory against Grayson High School on August 16.
Webb plays at Collins Hill High School, the same prep program that former FSU commitment Travis Hunter starred for.
The 6-foot-3, 235-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 530 overall prospect, the No. 51 EDGE, and the No. 63 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Florida State holds 22 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 15 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Four-Star DL James Carrington
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones
Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs
Redshirt Junior James Williams
Redshirt Junior Deante McCray
Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder
True Freshman Tylon Lee
True Freshman LaJesse Harrold
True Freshman Mandrell Desir
True Freshman Darryll Desir
