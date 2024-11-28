Four-Star Linebacker Committed To SEC Program Expected To Visit Florida State Again
Florida State has plenty of work to do on the recruiting front with the Early Signing Period swiftly approaching. The Seminoles have been trending in the wrong direction and that has been reflected with eight recruits moving on from the program since the beginning of the season.
With that being said, there is still an opportunity for head coach Mike Norvell and his staff to finish strong. That includes a chance for FSU to flip a four-star linebacker committed to an SEC program.
Top-200 linebacker Tavion Wallace shocked the masses with his decision to pledge to Arkanas over Florida State, Georgia, and Florida in July. He's stuck with the Razorbacks but appears to be exploring his options before he puts pen to paper.
Wallace was in Tallahassee last weekend to watch the Seminoles take down Charleston Southern. He's expected to be back on campus for the second consecutive weekend for the rivalry game against Florida. That means FSU will have the final impression on Wallace leading up to the Early Signing Period.
The Georgia native appeared to be trending to the Seminoles prior to his surprising move. Florida State could use another linebacker in the class with three-star prospect Ethan Pritchard being the lone pledge at the position at this time.
The 6-foot-1, 215-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 125 overall prospect, the No. 14 LB, and the No. 15 recruit in Georgia in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds 12 verbal commitments in its 2025 class which ranks No. 46 in the country.
