Four-star recruit announces top-5, Florida State makes the cut
Florida State is involved with some of the very best prospects in the 2026 class. The crop of rising seniors features a lot of talent in the Seminoles' recruiting footprint across Florida and Georgia. Early in the new year, #Tribe26 is already staking its claim as one of the top hauls in the country.
On Friday, four-star athlete Heze Kent announced his final five schools. The Seminoles made the cut alongside Alabama, Miami, Florida, and Texas. Kent has held an offer from Florida State for nearly two years but he hasn't been in Tallahassee since January of 2024.
Kent plays wide receiver and tight end at the prep level but he's not your typical skill player. Think Markeston Douglas but even larger as Kent stands at 6-foot-5, 300-pounds. He could have a future at tight end or along the offensive line in college, that much remains to be seen.
During his junior season at Brunswick High School, Kent caught 41 passes for 983 yards and eight touchdowns while rushing 32 times for 211 yards and eight more scores. He reeled in a season-high five receptions for 303 yards and one touchdown in a 42-14 playoff loss to Coffee High School on November 2.
The Georgia native also plays basketball at the prep level. So far this winter, he's averaging 15.7 points per game, 13.9 rebounds per game, 1.6 assists per game, 1.4 steals per game, and 1.5 blocks per game. Clearly, Kent knows how to use his size to his advantage in multiple sports.
Kent visited Miami, Florida, Alabama, and Georgia last fall. The Seminoles will need to get him back on campus in the near future. It would be massive for Florida State to lock in an official visit with Kent down the line, whether that falls in the summer or next fall.
The 6-foot-5, 300-pound athlete is regarded as the No. 109 overall prospect, the No. 9 OT, and the No. 15 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 8 in the country. The Seminoles don't have a pledge from a tight end at this stage.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Brady Smigiel
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
