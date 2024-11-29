Four-Star Safety Includes FSU Football In Top-10 Schools List
Florida State is on the shortlist for one of the top 2026 safeties in the nation. The Seminoles remain a brand that recruits are eyeing on the recruiting trail despite recent struggles in Tallahassee.
On Thursday afternoon, four-star defensive back Kaiden Hall announced he was cutting his recruitment down to ten schools. FSU made the cut alongside Florida, Tennessee, Georgia, Oklahoma, Michigan, Texas A&M, LSU, Alabama, and Clemson. Hall holds over twenty offers during his junior year.
READ MORE: Former FSU Quarterback Dealing With Setbacks In Rehab From Leg Injury
Hall has been a familiar face in Tallahassee in 2024. He attended the home-opener in September and returned to watch FSU's loss to Clemson in October. Hall was also on campus in the summer to participate at a camp and work hand-in-hand with the coaching staff. Outside of the Seminoles, he's taken trips to Florida, Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee this year.
The Florida native is playing on both sides of the ball for Milton High School. He recorded 32 tackles and three tackles for loss on defense while rushing 28 times for 161 yards and two touchdowns and catching eight passes for 80 yards on offense.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 135 overall prospect, the No. 10 S, and the No. 20 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds five verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 8 in the country.
READ MORE: Two Seminoles To Miss 'Extended Period' After Undergoing Procedures
