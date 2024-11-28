Four-Star Wide Receiver Includes FSU Football In Top-10 Schools List
Florida State is in contention for one of the top 2026 prospects in the country. Despite the struggles and instability with the coaching staff this year, the Seminoles remain a respected brand on the recruiting trail.
Earlier this week, four-star wide receiver Jabari Brady announced his top-10. FSU made the cut alongside Texas A&M, Oregon, Miami, Missouri, Florida, Ohio State, Alabama, LSU, and Ole Miss. Brady holds 40+ offers from most of the renowned programs across the nation.
READ MORE: Florida State Seniors Reflect On Careers In Tallahassee Ahead Of Final Game
The Florida native has yet to make it campus this year. He was last in Tallahassee to witness Florida State's victory against Miami in November of 2023. Brady has visited Georgia and Florida this fall and was at Ohio State in the spring.
Brady caught 19 passes for 447 yards with five touchdowns along with a 35-yard rush during his junior season. He also contributed on defense, totaling 11 tackles, one pass deflection, and one interception. Brady is a multisport athlete at the prep level as he's run track and field and played basketball as well.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 46 overall prospect, the No. 6 WR, and the No. 5 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds five verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 8 in the country.
READ MORE: Two Seminoles To Miss 'Extended Period' After Undergoing Procedures
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Three Key Matchups For The Sunshine Showdown Between Florida State And Florida
• 'I Have My Own Grass To Mow' ... Billy Napier Declines To Address FSU's Struggling Season
• FSU Running Back Expected to Return in Season Finale Against Rival Florida
• Former FSU Running Back Entering NCAA Transfer Portal For Second Time