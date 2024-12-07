FSU Four-Star DB Signee Sends High School To State Title Game With Sealing Pick-Six
The Early Signing Period is over but the high school playoffs are not. A few Florida State signees are still participating in the postseason with the goal to wrap up their senior seasons with a state championship.
On Friday evening, four-star defensive back Gregory Xavier Thomas made the play of the night to send American Heritage High School to its second state championship appearance in three years. Late in the fourth quarter, Thomas leaped into the air to pull down an interception and promptly returned it the other way for a touchdown.
Thomas's pick-six sealed the victory for American Heritage. They'll face Jones High School for the 4A state title next Friday night.
The Florida native signed with the Seminoles on Wednesday, sticking with his pledge despite a 2-10 season for the Seminoles. He's part of a talented defensive back class that also includes four-star Shamar Arnoux and three-star Max Redmon.
Funnily enough, defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. spent nine years coaching at American Heritage, including six as the head coach. Surtain Sr. He went 65-10 and won three state championships (2016-17, 2020).
During his senior season, Thomas has totaled 43 tackles, one fumble recovery, and one interception which he returned for a touchdown. He'll be the first member of the Seminole Tribe of Florida to play on scholarship at Florida State.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 206 overall prospect, the No. 24 CB, and the No. 21 recruit in Florida in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State signed 20 recruits during the Early Signing Period which ranks No. 20 in the country.
