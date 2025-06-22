FSU football lands gigantic international offensive lineman
The Florida State Seminoles are in the midst of a major recruiting push and are leaving no stone unturned to fill out their class of 2026. As head coach Mike Norvell and the 'Noles prepare for seasons to come, there are a few overlooked prospects that could get into the mix.
Norvell has discovered a few unsung heroes overseas, with the most recent being Ray Guy Award finalist and first-team All-American punter Alex Mastromanno from Melbourne, Australia.
On Sunday, emerging international offensive and defensive lineman Luke Francis announced his commitment to Florida State, marking the 15th commitment of #Tribe26.
Hailing from South London, UK, Francis competed at the NFL Academy and has since relocated to the United States to play at Coral Gables Senior High School for his senior year.
Although currently unranked, the 6'5'', 335-pound Londoner has an extremely high upside with the ability to play on both sides of the ball. He earned an offer from Florida State after attending a recruiting camp on June 18, and most recently went on an official visit with the 'Noles on June 20.
Florida State's offensive line coach, Herb Hand, and defensive line coach, Terrance Knighton, are listed as his primary recruiters in the effort to land Lucas. Whether or not he is seen as a developmental piece or which side of the ball he will play on remains to be seen; however, his size is unmistakable and will add value to either side of the ball.
Francis held offers from Syracuse and Georgia State.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Four-Star DL James Carrington
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
