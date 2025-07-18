FSU joins recruitment for 6-foot-7 offensive lineman committed to fellow ACC school

Nole Gameday

Florida State is searching for a true offensive tackle to add to #Tribe26.

Aug 24, 2024; Dublin, IRL; Florida State University head coach Mike Norvell before the game against Georgia Tech at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Maher/INPHO via Imagn Images
Florida State's recruiting along the offensive line dipped from exciting to disappointing over the last six weeks.

The Seminoles have landed three offensive lineman in #Tribe26 but missed out on the majority of their top targets. FSU has also yet to add a true offensive tackle to the class, a position which certainly needs to be upgraded, considering the program's struggles upfront over the years.

To make matters worse, the lone offensive tackle pledge in the fold, three-star Xavier Payne, backed off his commitment and made his way to Boulder to play for Deion Sanders.

In the wake of another loss on the recruiting trail, Florida State expanded the recruiting board on Thursday.

According to his social media, the Seminoles have extended an offer to three-star offensive lineman Bear Fretwell. The rising senior committed to Georgia Tech on June 15, shortly after an official visit to Atlanta.

Fretwell reclassified from the 2027 class to the 2026 class. He also officially visited Northwestern.

The Georgia native is not believed to have visited Florida State previously. The Seminoles will likely look to bring him in for a home game this fall.

The 6-foot-7, 290-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 838 overall prospect, the No. 72 OT, and the No. 92 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Florida State holds 22 verbal commitments which ranks No. 15 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive lineman Michael Ionata, three-star offensive lineman Jakobe Green, and three-star offensive lineman Luke Francis.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Four-Star DL James Carrington

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews

