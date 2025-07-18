FSU joins recruitment for 6-foot-7 offensive lineman committed to fellow ACC school
Florida State's recruiting along the offensive line dipped from exciting to disappointing over the last six weeks.
The Seminoles have landed three offensive lineman in #Tribe26 but missed out on the majority of their top targets. FSU has also yet to add a true offensive tackle to the class, a position which certainly needs to be upgraded, considering the program's struggles upfront over the years.
To make matters worse, the lone offensive tackle pledge in the fold, three-star Xavier Payne, backed off his commitment and made his way to Boulder to play for Deion Sanders.
In the wake of another loss on the recruiting trail, Florida State expanded the recruiting board on Thursday.
According to his social media, the Seminoles have extended an offer to three-star offensive lineman Bear Fretwell. The rising senior committed to Georgia Tech on June 15, shortly after an official visit to Atlanta.
Fretwell reclassified from the 2027 class to the 2026 class. He also officially visited Northwestern.
The Georgia native is not believed to have visited Florida State previously. The Seminoles will likely look to bring him in for a home game this fall.
The 6-foot-7, 290-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 838 overall prospect, the No. 72 OT, and the No. 92 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Florida State holds 22 verbal commitments which ranks No. 15 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive lineman Michael Ionata, three-star offensive lineman Jakobe Green, and three-star offensive lineman Luke Francis.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Four-Star DL James Carrington
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews
