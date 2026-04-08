FSU Football Joins Recruitment For Local Athlete With Elite Speed

Florida State already has an Olympic-level speed demon on its roster in redshirt sophomore wide receiver Micahi Danzy.

Danzy hailed from right down the road in Tallahassee and didn't waste much time choosing the Seminoles after the program made him a major target. He broke out on the track and the football field last year, showcasing the special athleticism that has turned Danzy into a rising star.

READ MORE: FSU Football Offense Leaves More Questions Than Answers After Scrimmage

The Seminoles might not have to look far to find another athlete who brings similar explosiveness and swiftness.

Florida State Offers Local Athlete With Elite Speed

Davion Crumitie/Twitte

On Tuesday morning, three-star athlete Davion Crumitie made the short trek from Rickards High School to watch one of Florida State's spring practices.

Crumitie concluded his trip by picking up an offer from the Seminoles. The rising senior has earned nearly 30 scholarships with programs such as Florida, Auburn, Louisville, Kentucky, and Wisconsin joining his recruitment this year.

Though he's set up official visits to Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, and Kansas State, Florida State will be vying to get on Crumitie's list. He was previously committed to Syracuse but backed off that pledge in February.

Crumitie's speed is going to put him in a position to be a two-sport athlete at the college level. If he chooses, he could pursue football and track. The Seminoles have a perfect example of success they can already display to Crumitie with what Danzy is doing now.

The raw athleticism is something you can't teach. Crumitie reports personal bests of 6.73 seconds in the 60M, 10.05 seconds in the 100M, 20.66 seconds in the 200M, and 48.26 seconds in the 400M.

During his junior season at Rickards High School, Crumitie made an impact in all three phases of the game. He caught 63 passes for 980 yards and 13 touchdowns on offense while totaling 29 tackles, one interception, and one blocked field goal on defense. Crumitie also returned a kickoff and a punt for a touchdown.

Crumitie posted three games with 100+ receiving yards, including a season-high eight catches for 129 yards and a touchdown in a 37-20 loss to Chiles High School.

The 5-foot-11, 160-pound athlete is regarded as the No. 538 overall prospect, the No. 37 ATH, and the No. 47 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. w0 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2026 Season?

Duce Robinson, Senior

Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore

Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Redshirt Freshman

Teriq Mallory, Redshirt Freshman

Devin Carter, Freshman

Jasen Lopez, Freshman

EJ White, Freshman

Darryon Williams, Freshman

Brandon Bennett, Freshman

Jonah Winston, Freshman

Tony Bland, Freshman

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State throughout the year.