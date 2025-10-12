Clemson's Dabo Swinney Reacts to Penn State Firing James Franklin
Following a three-game losing streak, Penn State fired coach James Franklin after 11 years with the program. Franklin had long been criticized for falling short in big games, which they did when they lost to Oregon two weeks ago.
Losing to Oregon, a top-10 opponent, was understandable. But ensuing losses to UCLA and Northwestern, two bottom-tier programs in the Big Ten, proved unacceptable and resulted in Franklin's departure. Franklin does walk away with around a $50 million buyout from the program, but will no longer get to coach the Nittany Lions.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, who has endured his own ups and downs this season, shared his thoughts on Franklin's firing on Sunday.
"It's sad to see," Swinney said, via Chapel Fowler of The State. "We all understand that it's part of the business ... but it's still hard."
"I know everyone will say, 'Well, he's getting the buyout.' Coach Franklin didn't get into coaching to make money—I promise you," Swinney added, via Fowler. "This has been a calling upon his life. ... But I also understand the business. He'll bounce back."
Franklin departs Penn State after recording a 104-45 record and 64-36 record in conference play. Though the Nittany Lions entered the season among the favorites to win the national championship this year and were ranked third in the AP Top 25 just three weeks ago, their season has quickly fallen apart.
Now, Penn State will try to salvage their season under interim coach Terry Smith and backup quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer.