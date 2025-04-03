Nole Gameday

FSU Football legacy commitment with ties to Alabama plans visit to Crimson Tide

The new FSU commit will make his first trip elsewhere since his pledge.

Dustin Lewis

Michael Ionata/Twitter
Florida State's most recent addition to its 2026 class came in the form of legacy three-star offensive lineman Michael Iontata.

Just two weeks following his pledge to the Seminoles, Ionata is already planning to visit a program in the SEC that he has family ties to.

According to his social media, Ionata is set to unofficially visit Alabama his weekend. This is notable because his older brother, Joseph Ionata, signed with the Crimson Tide in 2023. At this point, the SEC power is not believed to have offered the younger Ionata a scholarship.

Ionata is the son of former FSU offensive lineman Joey Ionata, who played for the Seminoles from 1984-88. Ionata was a full-time starter during his final two years with the program and was an AP All-American honorable mention in 1988.

The Florida native was the starting left tackle on a Calvary Christian High School team that went 6-3 last fall. Ionata already has good size and he's athletic enough to get up to the second level of the defense. The Seminoles will need to keep showing him he's a priority despite already being committed.

The 6-foot-5.5, 300-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 787 overall prospect, the No. 70 IOL, and the No. 107 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds eight verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior TJ Ferguson

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Junior Jaylen Early

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

