FSU Football legacy commitment with ties to Alabama plans visit to Crimson Tide
Florida State's most recent addition to its 2026 class came in the form of legacy three-star offensive lineman Michael Iontata.
Just two weeks following his pledge to the Seminoles, Ionata is already planning to visit a program in the SEC that he has family ties to.
According to his social media, Ionata is set to unofficially visit Alabama his weekend. This is notable because his older brother, Joseph Ionata, signed with the Crimson Tide in 2023. At this point, the SEC power is not believed to have offered the younger Ionata a scholarship.
Ionata is the son of former FSU offensive lineman Joey Ionata, who played for the Seminoles from 1984-88. Ionata was a full-time starter during his final two years with the program and was an AP All-American honorable mention in 1988.
The Florida native was the starting left tackle on a Calvary Christian High School team that went 6-3 last fall. Ionata already has good size and he's athletic enough to get up to the second level of the defense. The Seminoles will need to keep showing him he's a priority despite already being committed.
The 6-foot-5.5, 300-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 787 overall prospect, the No. 70 IOL, and the No. 107 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds eight verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior TJ Ferguson
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Junior Jaylen Early
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
