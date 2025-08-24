FSU football places recruiting spotlight on new pass-rushing talent
Don't expect Florida State's activity on the recruiting trail to slow down even with the 2025 campaign right around the corner.
The Seminoles have built #Tribe26 out during the summer months but still need to add talent at a few key positions leading up to the Early Signing Period in December.
READ MORE: Seven Seminoles who will make or break FSU football's 2025 season
One of the glaring weak spots in the class is at defensive end, where Florida State has yet to net a pledge. The program has missed out on the majority of its top targets and backup plans, leaving the coaching staff searching for a pass-rusher.
Florida State is putting its focus on a new target in the latter stages of August.
Seminoles Offer New Defensive End Prospect
On Sunday, the Seminoles extended a scholarship to three-star defensive end Damaad Lewis, who referred to defensive line coach Terrance Knighton when revealing the news on social media.
Lewis previously announced a top-five of Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Washington, and North Carolina State. Florida State is hoping to make a late play at the rising senior, who will spend the season at Myers Park High School.
He's the brother of former LSU star Damien Lewis, who was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2020. Lewis moved to North Carolina when his older brother signed with the Carolina Panthers in 2024.
The 6-foot-4, 254-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 433 overall prospect, the No. 51 DL, and the No. 22 recruit in North Carolina in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
What's Next For Florida State?
Considering Lewis is already trimming down his recruitment, it'll be important for the Seminoles to get him on campus early in the fall to have any chance of changing his mind.
As things stand, Lewis isn't believed to have visited Florida State previously.
Information On Florida State's 2026 class
Florida State holds 22 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Four-Star LB Izayia Williams
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
READ MORE: Florida State athlete to get rare two-way opportunity in fall camp
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok