FSU football places recruiting spotlight on new pass-rushing talent

The Seminoles are trying to find a defensive end to strengthen #Tribe26.

Dustin Lewis

Oct 18, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell points prior to the first half of the game against Florida State at Wallace Wade Stadium.
Oct 18, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell points prior to the first half of the game against Florida State at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Don't expect Florida State's activity on the recruiting trail to slow down even with the 2025 campaign right around the corner.

The Seminoles have built #Tribe26 out during the summer months but still need to add talent at a few key positions leading up to the Early Signing Period in December.

One of the glaring weak spots in the class is at defensive end, where Florida State has yet to net a pledge. The program has missed out on the majority of its top targets and backup plans, leaving the coaching staff searching for a pass-rusher.

Florida State is putting its focus on a new target in the latter stages of August.

Seminoles Offer New Defensive End Prospect

Terrance Knighton
FSU Athletics

On Sunday, the Seminoles extended a scholarship to three-star defensive end Damaad Lewis, who referred to defensive line coach Terrance Knighton when revealing the news on social media.

Lewis previously announced a top-five of Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Washington, and North Carolina State. Florida State is hoping to make a late play at the rising senior, who will spend the season at Myers Park High School.

He's the brother of former LSU star Damien Lewis, who was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2020. Lewis moved to North Carolina when his older brother signed with the Carolina Panthers in 2024.

The 6-foot-4, 254-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 433 overall prospect, the No. 51 DL, and the No. 22 recruit in North Carolina in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

What's Next For Florida State?

Considering Lewis is already trimming down his recruitment, it'll be important for the Seminoles to get him on campus early in the fall to have any chance of changing his mind.

As things stand, Lewis isn't believed to have visited Florida State previously.

Information On Florida State's 2026 class

Florida State holds 22 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Four-Star LB Izayia Williams

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

More Florida State News

Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

