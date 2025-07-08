Florida State Seminoles football recruiting target heads west in latest commitment
Florida State landed its biggest commitment of the 2026 recruiting cycle over the weekend, securing five-star cornerback Chauncey Kennon. With the calendar moving through July, the Seminoles already hold five defensive backs in #Tribe26.
It's a position that FSU has recruited well in recent years and adding safeties coach Evan Cooper alongside defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. has only been a positive thus far.
Despite the numbers in the boat, the Seminoles are searching for more additions in the class.
READ MORE: A complete list of every Florida State Seminoles football player included in EA Sports College Football 26
Florida State saw one of its targets at cornerback commit elsewhere on Monday. Four-star cornerback Lasiah Jackson has pledged to Stanford over FSU, Alabama, and Georgia Tech. Jackson is headed to the West Coast.
The Seminoles hosted the Georgia native for an official visit from June 13-15. He's held an offer from Florida State since January.
As a junior at Lee County High School, Jackson totaled 54 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, ten pass deflections, and one interception.
The 6-foot-3, 175-pound cornerback is regarded as the No. 123 overall prospect, the No. 13 CB, and the No. 17 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Florida State holds 22 verbal commitments which ranks No. 13 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Four-Star DL James Carrington
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Senior Jeremiah Wilson
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.
READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles football projected to face Group of Five opponent in bowl forecast
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok