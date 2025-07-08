Nole Gameday

Florida State Seminoles football recruiting target heads west in latest commitment

The Seminoles will have to turn elsewhere in #Tribe26.

Dustin Lewis

Oct 26, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell watches from the sideline against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell watches from the sideline against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Florida State landed its biggest commitment of the 2026 recruiting cycle over the weekend, securing five-star cornerback Chauncey Kennon. With the calendar moving through July, the Seminoles already hold five defensive backs in #Tribe26.

It's a position that FSU has recruited well in recent years and adding safeties coach Evan Cooper alongside defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. has only been a positive thus far.

Despite the numbers in the boat, the Seminoles are searching for more additions in the class.

READ MORE: A complete list of every Florida State Seminoles football player included in EA Sports College Football 26

Florida State saw one of its targets at cornerback commit elsewhere on Monday. Four-star cornerback Lasiah Jackson has pledged to Stanford over FSU, Alabama, and Georgia Tech. Jackson is headed to the West Coast.

The Seminoles hosted the Georgia native for an official visit from June 13-15. He's held an offer from Florida State since January.

As a junior at Lee County High School, Jackson totaled 54 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, ten pass deflections, and one interception.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound cornerback is regarded as the No. 123 overall prospect, the No. 13 CB, and the No. 17 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Florida State holds 22 verbal commitments which ranks No. 13 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Four-Star DL James Carrington

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Senior Jeremiah Wilson

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Conrad Hussey

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright

True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas

True Freshman Shamar Arnoux

True Freshman Max Redmon

True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles football projected to face Group of Five opponent in bowl forecast

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting