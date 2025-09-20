Nole Gameday

FSU football trending upward for coveted five-star talent

The Seminoles are checking off the boxes in this recruitment.

Dustin Lewis

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell watches on as his players come off the field. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies 39-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.
Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell watches on as his players come off the field. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies 39-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.
Florida State is always searching for elite talent from the prep ranks to bolster the roster.

However, five-star recruits have been elusive during head coach Mike Norvell's tenure in Tallahassee. The Seminoles have only signed two composite five-star prospects since 2020 (DB Demorie Tate, WR Hykeem Williams), both of whom transferred from the program, and are set to bring in another one in the 2026 class (DB Chauncey Kennon).

That's something the program is looking to change moving forward, especially after a hot start to the 2025 season.

Early on in the recruiting cycle, Florida State finds itself right in the running for one of the top prospects in the 2027 class.

Seminoles Make Top-12 For Five-Star LB Kaden Henderson

John Papuchis
FSU special teams coordinator and defensive ends coach John Papuchis. Img 4318 / Wayne McGahee III/Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Earlier this week, five-star linebacker Kaden Henderson announced he was trimming his recruitment down to 12.

Florida State made the cut alongside Miami, Florida, Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, Oregon, USC, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.

The Seminoles were the first Division 1 team to offer Henderson a scholarship back on January 23, 2024. Henderson was a teammate of current FSU players, redshirt freshman wide receiver Willy Suarez and true freshman long snapper Alex Nocco, at Jesuit High School.

Henderson was last on campus back in the spring. It won't be a surprise if he attends a home game in the near future.

During the first four games of his junior season, Henderson has totaled 25 tackles, six tackles for loss, five sacks, and two pass deflections.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 33 overall prospect, the No. 2 LB, and the No. 4 recruit in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 class

Florida State holds four verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 6 in the country.

The Seminoles have yet to add a linebacker to the class.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Four-Star DB Bryce Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Stefon Thompson

Senior Elijah Herring

Redshirt Junior Omar Graham Jr.

Redshirt Junior AJ Cottrill

Junior Blake Nichelson

Junior Justin Cryer

Redshirt Sophomore Caleb LaVallee

Redshirt Sophomore Brandon Torres

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Parrish

Redshirt Freshman Gav Holman

True Freshman Ethan Pritchard

Published
