NoleGameday staff score predictions for FSU football vs. Kent State Golden Flashes
The No. 7 Florida State Seminoles will go to battle inside the comfy confines of Doak Campbell Stadium for the third consecutive game to begin the 2025 season on Saturday afternoon.
The Seminoles are one week away from kicking off conference play on the road against Virginia. Leading up to that matchup, Florida State will host Kent State, one of the worst teams in the FBS.
In fact, it's been nearly three years and over 1,000 days since the Golden Flashes defeated an FBS team in November of 2022. That's unlikely to change on Saturday with FSU coming in as over 40-point favorites.
Once again, the most important thing in a game like this is coming out healthy. The Seminoles will already be missing a pair of starters in redshirt senior running back Roydell Williams and junior tight end Randy Pittman Jr.
It's also unclear if players such as redshirt senior running back Caziah Holmes, redshirt senior safety Shyheim Brown, senior wide receiver Squirrel White, and redshirt junior defensive end James Williams will be available. All four went down in the most recent victory against East Texas A&M.
Our staff at NoleGameday provides their predictions and analysis as the Seminoles prepare to take on the Golden Flashes
Dustin Lewis (@DustinLewisNG)
Florida State is an eye-popping favorite for the second straight game. This one is more important than meets the eye as there are only six days between the contest against Kent State and the road trip to Virginia for the ACC opener.
That makes coming out and taking care of business crucial for the Seminoles. This isn't a game where Florida State is going to want to leave its starters in very long. The goal should be similar to the win over East Texas A&M, where the coaching staff was able to work in the backups before the conclusion of the first half.
We know FSU is better than Kent State. That's not really debatable.
I'm curious about the mindset and focus of the Seminoles. They're coming off a week off, and this will be their first time stepping on the field in 14 days. In the same vein, Florida State has moved up to No. 7, and everyone around the program is earning pats on the back.
Will they have the same hungry mentality and level of physicality we saw in victories over Alabama and East Texas A&M?
Everything is pointing to the Seminoles handling this the right way and adding a nice win leading up to conference play.
2025 Season Prediction Record: 1-1
Seminoles 69, Golden Flashes 10
Logan Robinson (@LogansTwitty)
Kent State is a bad football team. FSU football is a good team, maybe an even very good team. Like a potential playoff caliber team. Playoff caliber teams but these games away after the first quarter just like we saw against East Texas A&M.
One thing I’ll be watching for, though, is who Gus Malzahn trots out there first as the Seminoles’ backup quarterback. Will it be true freshman Kevin Sperry again? Or will it be Brock Glenn? If it’s Sperry, it will be very telling.
2025 Season Prediction Record: 1-1
Seminoles 69, Golden Flashes 10
Austin Veazey (@EasyVeazeyNG)
Kent State is bad. Very bad. So far, Florida State has been very good. Good enough to cover a 40-point spread? I think so, but that's still a large number to fathom. Starters are out at halftime, and FSU rolls and gets ready for Virginia on Friday.
2025 Season Prediction Record: 1-1
Seminoles 69, Golden Flashes 10
Dillon Riera (@13d_riera)
Despite having the week off, the Florida State Seminoles return to action on Saturday with a shiny #7 placed next to their name. Not long ago, the nation's loudest media pundits and talking heads were signing FSU's death certificates. In a matter of three weeks, however, the tune has changed.
The Seminoles are the darling child of most "experts," recipients of an endless barrage of compliments. But, to steal Bryant McFadden's metaphor: The perfume has filled the air in Tallahassee, and the poison grows more lethal with each passing week.
Mike Norvell and his 'Noles face a far different challenge than what they faced to begin the season. Whereas prior to the start of the season, FSU was fighting the odds and pushing back against the narratives that promoted its failures, the team now faces the difficulties that come with hearing a narrative riddled with praise, hype, and congratulations.
It's an environment ripe for complacency and lulls teams into believing the hype, looking too far ahead, and forgetting the work in front of their nose. Although the upcoming matchup against Kent State is fixing to be a lopsided one, the Seminoles must still fight the urge of falling into this trap that has derailed the hopes of many college football teams before them.
There's no need to dive into the weeds of the statistics for this game. FSU is expected to be a heavy favorite on home turf, and I fully expect the 'Noles to match that expectation on the field. QB Thomas Castellanos and the offense should pick up where they left off, and DC Tony White's defense should look more polished week to week.
The matchup against Kent State may not be billed as a marquee one, but it's an opportunity all the same for this Florida State team to showcase its commitment, its consistency, and its ability to avoid playing down to its opponent.
FSU will give the sold-out Doak Campbell Stadium crowd something to cheer for early and often before rolling out the depth pieces to flesh out roles, test certain schemes and wrinkles, and further solidify the capabilities of this entire team top to bottom.
2025 Season Prediction Record: 1-1
Seminoles 52, Golden Flashes 10
Tommy Mire (@TommyM3III)
The seven points are more of a buffer, as Kent State has struggled to score against much lighter opponents than what Tony White’s defense brings to the table. FSU might not be chasing records like they did in the ETAMU dedication to Ethan Pritchard, but it’s Family Weekend, and I wouldn’t expect anything less than a 50-point margin.
Then again, it wouldn’t surprise me if they blew that out of the water either.
2025 Season Prediction Record: 1-1
Seminoles 66, Golden Flashes 7
Robert Malcom (@kwrobertm)
With the Seminoles coming off a bye week and two major wins, I don't see any changes happening this weekend against Kent State, a program that, despite having snapped a 21-game losing streak in a close win against FCS Merrimack State College earlier this season, has lost 24 straight games to FBS opponents.
That's a streak I believe will be at 25 games come Saturday evening.
In week two, the Seminoles tied the program record for margin of victory with 74 points in a 77-3 victory over East Texas A&M. With FSU coming off a week of rest, I think the mission this week is to essentially repeat last game.
The defense came close to shutting out the Lions, and while I think it might be more of a challenge this week, as Kent State is a better team (even given their recent track record), I don't think a shutout is out of the equation, as two games into the season, the defense has only given up 20 points.
With Florida State going full speed the way they have the last two games, regardless of who its opponent is, I see no reason to believe there won't be a blowout win for FSU this weekend.
2025 Season Prediction Record: 1-1
Seminoles 66, Golden Flashes 7
Jackson Bakich (@jacksonbakich)
Florida State has a second game in a row they should win. There isn’t much more to say.
Kent State is one of the worst teams in the FBS, with its lone win coming from behind against FCS squad Merrimack, in which they needed a 4th quarter kickoff return to win.
FSU’s offense is rolling right now, and they’ve proved it against both Alabama and East Texas A&M. They’ll do it again Saturday against the Golden Flashes.
2025 Season Prediction Record: 1-1
Seminoles 62, Golden Flashes 6
CONSENSUS: Florida State (7-0)
