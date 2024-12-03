FSU Offers Three-Star Wide Receiver Committed To Florida Atlantic
Crunch time has arrived across the country with one day remaining until the Early Signing Period. After losing nine commitments since September, Florida State is working furiously to finish its 2025 class on a positive note.
On Tuesday morning, the Seminoles extended a new offer as they try to round out Tribe25. According to his social media, three-star wide receiver Teddy Hoffmann has picked up a late scholarship from FSU. Hoffmann flipped from Appalachian State to Florida Atlantic in October but the Owls fired head coach Tom Herman a few weeks ago.
Since then, Hoffmann has taken an official visit to North Carolina State as he explores his options. The Wolfpack got the final trip of his recruitment but could an offer from the in-state Seminoles shake things up down the stretch? It probably depends on how things go with some of the other wide receivers on the board.
READ MORE: Florida State Announces Official Hiring Of Gus Malzahn As Offensive Coordinator
Hoffmann is coming off the best season of his prep career. As a senior, he caught 69 passes for 1,179 yards and 23 touchdowns. He had 240 yards and four touchdowns in a loss to St. Thomas Aquinas. Hoffmann also plays basketball and runs track.
The 6-foot-0.5, 175-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 1669 overall prospect, the No. 222 WR, and the No. 212 recruit in Florida in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds 12 verbal commitments in its 2025 class which ranks No. 53 in the country.
READ MORE: Florida State Star Cornerback Unsure About Future In Tallahassee
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Head Coach Mike Norvell Throws Florida Gators Flag Off Midfield, Rips Billy Napier
• Mike Norvell On FSU's Loss To Florida: 'Disappointing Ending To An Awful Season'
• Billy Napier Apologizes For Bench Clearing Brawl After Victory Over FSU
• Lawrance Toafili Reflects On Final Game, Career At Florida State