Miami vs. Florida State Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 6
One of Florida’s top college football rivalries is coming to Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Week 6. No. 3 Miami will visit No. 18 Florida State on Saturday as a 4.5-point road favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook.
The Hurricanes are 4-0 and sit among the top teams in the ACC, while the Seminoles are 3-1 following their latest loss to Virginia. Dropping to 0-2 in conference play could hurt Florida State’s long-term outlook significantly, so both teams have a lot on the line this weekend.
Miami hasn’t been tested since it knocked off No. 21 Notre Dame, and Carson Beck’s passing production could take a hit in his first road game of the season, especially against a ranked team.
Best Prop Bets for Miami vs. Florida State
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Carson Beck under 236.5 passing yards (-114)
- Tommy Castellanos over 47.5 rushing yards (-114)
Carson Beck under 236.5 under passing yards
Beck is one of the frontrunners for the Heisman this year and has put together some strong performances, but he’s yet to play in a road game. His production dropped consistently when playing away from home with Georgia last season.
Beck threw for less than 200 yards in three of the games he played on the opposing team’s home field last season and has already had a pair of underwhelming outings from a yardage standpoint this year.
Beck totaled 205 passing yards against Notre Dame in Week 1 and 160 passing yards against Florida in his latest outing. History suggests that there’s a good chance he’ll have a tougher time than usual in this matchup.
Only two ACC teams have given up fewer total passing yards (738) than Florida State this season, and one of them is Miami. A more defensive game should lead to lower passing totals.
Tommy Castellanos over 47.5 rushing yards
The Seminoles have needed Castellanos to make use of his legs this season, and he’s done just that. The Senior quarterback is averaging more than 54 rushing yards per game and has only one fewer carry than Florida State’s lead running back. Miami’s pass defense isn’t likely to give him much through the air.
The Hurricanes’ defense is giving up an ACC-low 244.5 total yards per game to opposing offenses. They’ve looked equally strong against the run and pass, so Castellanos could be forced to get creative and improvise.
Castellanos rushed for 130 yards on 19 carries in his lone matchup with the Hurricanes in 2023 as Boston College’s quarterback.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer, you can place a $5 wager and win $300 in bonus bets. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.