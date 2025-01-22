Georgia Bulldogs Offer Four-Star Florida State Defensive Back Commitment
Florida State's 2026 recruiting class already sits as one of the top in the country due to a handful of longstanding commitments. Four-star defensive back Darryl 'Tre' Bell III has been pledged to the Seminoles for well over a year dating back to October 2023.
With that being said, Bell III claimed his recruitment was still open in a post to social media earlier this month and he's picking up new interest from a program in the SEC. On Wednesday, the Georgia Bulldogs extended him a scholarship via head coach Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs have yet to add a safety in their 2026 class.
Bell III is coming off a productive junior season where he totaled 51 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks, one fumble recovery, two blocked punts, one blocked kick, and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He also caught two passes for 23 yards and another score. Bell III totaled a season-best eight tackles, one tackle for loss, and an interception that he took back 93 yards for a touchdown in a 20-7 victory against American High School on October 5.
The Florida native added seven tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, and a blocked kick in a 27-21 playoff defeat to Boca Raton High School on November 15. Bell III played a key role on a Goleman High School team that finished 6-5 and advanced to the postseason for the second straight year.
Bell III has been a familiar face at Florida State dating back to his commitment. He was on campus three times in 2024, including for the home game against North Carolina in November. The Seminoles will need to continue to make him a priority to keep him in the fold.
The 6-foot-0, 180-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 299 overall prospect, the No. 23 S, and the No. 44 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 8 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Brady Smigiel
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Has Decommitted From Florida State's 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star CB Jaelen Waters (committed to UF)
Four-Star LB Izayia Williams
