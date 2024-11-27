Mike Norvell Dives Into FSU's Recruiting Struggles With Early Signing Period Approaching
2024 was supposed to be a revenge season of sorts for the Florida State Seminoles, as the program was expected to compete for a College Football Playoff snub following a historic snub. In the offseason Mike Norvell picked up some steam on the recruiting trail in both the transfer portal and high school classes, picking up commitments from some of the nation's most elite players.
However, the season that fans hoped to see would never take place. The Seminoles have found themselves with their most losses in a single season since before the Bobby Bowden era. With the struggles that come with being a 2-9 team, the recruiting momentum has plummented and multiple recruits have flipped to rival programs over the last month.
During Florida State's BYE week following the loss to Clemson, Mike Norvell sat down with former Heisman Trophy winner and eight-year NFL vet Robert Griffin III on his podcast "Outta Pocket with RG3." The episode was just released last week.
READ MORE: Four-Star Running Back Flips Commitment From FSU To Florida Gators
Among the variety of topics covered, was how this season has affected momentum on the recruiting trail, and despite what appears to be all signs pointing in the wrong direction from the outside, Norvell remains strong in his belief that the right guys will end up in Tallahassee.
"It's a process, and everybody is looking for different things, but as we go through this, I want guys that want to be a part of the solution for improvement. That's what I'm always looking for. Last year we were 13-0, and want to know what I was looking for. Somebody that was going to make us better. In reality, who wants to be a solution and help us be better? If the only reason somebody is coming here is because we have a good record, well plenty of people can be a part of a program, but who wants to be a difference-maker? Who wants to be a solution? Who wants to be somebody that's going to help take another step? Well, on the flip side, we're sitting with a 1-5 record. Who we are, what we're about, the things that we do, those things, those are all the elements that a young man needs to decide if they fit, but if they're only coming here just because of the record and they're not going to come here because it's not good, well we're going to win. I know it, I mean I'm ultimately confident that we're going to win, we're going to get this right. I believe in that with everything," Norvell said.
Although the current state of FSU Football is well below the program's standard, Norvell is in familiar waters. In his first two years with the program, he held a combined 8-13 record and was able to turn the ship in the right direction with the help of his players. He added that the ten players Florida State had drafted last April joined the Seminoles to be the change, rather than just being along for the ride.
"It was the same thing I said two and a half years ago, there's a lot of young men that came here and they went through it," Norvell said. "They would say 'Well coach, you're coming off a 5-7 season,' and I would say 'Well come here or go somewhere else, we're going to win and you're going to watch us win,' and we did, and you know what, they got to watch that. Even if Florida State was the best place or best fit for them, they chose, because of the circumstance, not to be a part of that."
"Now, there were the select few that chose to be a part of it, and their names are up on the wall right now," Norvell continued. "And they got rings, and many of them are starting right now as rookies in the NFL and are playing and having great careers because they made the choice and said 'This is the place I want to be and watch what I'm about to do with the opportunity,' and they were a part of the solution. They were a part of the difference makers, and we've got those guys coming too, we've got those guys on this team right now that are going to be a part of being better than what we've been right now. I don't like the circumstance that we're in. I don't enjoy ever being a part of losing games, but I really get excited when I see those difference makers step up and step out to go be the change to help us take the next step because we've been through it before and we're going to do it again."
Despite all the outside noise and the decommitments the program has seen in recent weeks, Norvell remains firm on his stance that the right guys will end up wearing the garnet and gold. Some of those difference makers are already within the program, developing and waiting for an opportunity.
"It's about finding those right guys and we have a lot of those guys that we're recruiting now, and there's some that will say no, and that's fine too. If they're going to say no now, well they're probably going to say no then too," Norvell said. "If it doesn't go well for them in the moment or in the game, because once again when things don't go right, what's the first initial thing in human nature? Stop, quit, let me go find somewhere else, and that's fine. You know what? We've had plenty of positive experiences of guys that have come in from different situations and there's probably some guys that have left here that have found great situations for them, and I just want it all to be real."
"I can't guarantee that every day is going to be 75 and sunny, but I can guarantee who we are, what we're going to be about, we're going to challenge guys to be on the field, off the field, classroom, community, everything in building them into being the man I know they can become," Norvell continued. "And if you're willing to sign up for that, well you might have a play where you get knocked on your butt, but you're going to jump your a** up and go get better. That's who I want to be around, I want to be around those guys who are going to inspire others, who are going to be the spark, be the solution, the ones that are going to be the ones that run out and go and become all that we can. I've got a lot of confidence that we've got those guys and we've got them coming too."
With just a week left until the early signing period, Florida State holds 12 commitments in the 2025 class and ranks 46th in the nation in the latest 247 composite ranking.
READ MORE: 'Proud Of Our Guys' ... Mike Norvell Pleased With FSU's Focus Against Charleston Southern
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Could Florida State Debut Its Turquoise Uniforms This Weekend?
• FSU Assistant Coach Reportedly Interviews For Southern Miss Head Coach Opening
• FSU Head Coach Mike Norvell Provides Ideal Timeline For Coaching Hires
• Florida State Running Back Could Return For Season-Finale Against Florida Gators