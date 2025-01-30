Mike Norvell, Tony Tokarz leading Florida State's efforts in pursuit of five-star quarterback
Florida State's 2026 recruiting class took a hit earlier this week when four-star quarterback Brady Smigiel backed off his pledge to the program. Suddenly, the Seminoles are back in the market and they've already extended a trio of new offers at the position.
The coaching staff is also checking in with a target they've been interested in for quite some time. Head coach Mike Norvell and quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz met with five-star signal-caller Jared Curtis on Wednesday evening. Curtis decommitted from Georgia in November and has been evaluating his options since then.
Coaches from Georgia, Auburn, Alabama, North Carolina, and Ohio State have visited with Curtis since the calendar flipped to 2025. He's expected to take official visits to Oregon, South Carolina, and the Bulldogs.
This is a recruitment that will be filled with some of the top programs in the country. It won't be an easy task for the Seminoles to get their foot in the door but anything is possible. The most important thing will be getting Curtis back to Tallahassee for a visit as he hasn't been in town since the summer of 2023.
Curtis is coming off a junior season at Nashville Christian High School where he completed 179/255 passes for 2,830 yards with 40 touchdowns to three interceptions while adding 88 rushes for 637 yards and 18 more scores. He tossed 4+ touchdowns in five different games, including six touchdowns in a 62-34 playoff victory against Jackson Christian on November 11.
The Georgia native completed a season-high 27/37 passes for 371 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions along with three scores on the ground in a 45-7 win against Columbia Academy on October 11. Curtis led his team to a 12-1 record and a state championship.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 4 overall prospect, the No. 2 QB, and the No. 1 recruit in Tennessee in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 10 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?
Senior Thomas Castellanos
Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn
Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant
Redshirt Freshman Trever Jackson
True Freshman Kevin Sperry
