Mike Norvell Visits Florida State Offensive Tackle Commitment
Florida State's 2026 recruiting class is off to a hot start. The Seminoles have six verbal commitments and #Tribe26 is ranked among the top 10 in the country with plenty more additions on the way over the coming months.
The most recent pledge for the Seminoles is three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne, who committed to the program near the end of December. Payne was offensive line coach Herb Hand's first prep addition since officially being hired by Florida State.
Despite his commitment, Payne is continuing to receive interest from P4 programs. Coaches from Georgia, Florida, and Syracuse have met with him this month. Payne took a visit to Miami last week. He's also picked up offers from Pittsburgh, Missouri, and FIU.
Head coach Mike Norvell is looking to keep the massive offensive lineman in the boat. He dropped by Payne's high school on Thursday while out on the road to show him that he's a priority for the Seminoles. Norvell has been all over the Sunshine State this week.
Payne started at left tackle during his junior season at Jones High School. He helped the Tigers make an appearance in the state championship game, coming up short 40-31 to American Heritage and FSU signee, Gregory Xavier Thomas. Payne brings tremendous size to the table and has a lot of potential. He was a prep teammate of Florida State quarterback Trever Jackson.
The Florida native has built a strong relationship with Hand and offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn dating back to their time at UCF. He picked up an offer from the Knights and visited the program multiple times. Despite the ties, it appears that the Seminoles are going to have to continue to battle to keep Payne in the class. He was on campus the same day that he committed in December but a return trip in the near future would certainly be welcome for Florida State.
The 6-foot-7, 290-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 535 overall prospect, the No. 40 OT, and the No. 74 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 8 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Brady Smigiel
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
