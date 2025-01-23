No. 1 Cornerback In The Country Plans Visit To Florida State
Florida State will continue its slate of junior days in Tallahassee this weekend. The Seminoles will be bringing in recruits from multiple classes to meet with the new coaching staff and learn more about the program.
On Wednesday, four-star prospect Chauncey Kennon announced his plans to be in town on Saturday. Kennon is the No. 1 cornerback recruit in the 2026 class and someone who is coveted around the nation. He recently named Florida State in his top ten alongside Georgia, Miami, Colorado, Missouri, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss.
Kennon has held an offer from the Seminoles since May of 2024. He was in Tallahassee to participate at a camp over the summer and returned in September to watch Florida State take on Boston College in the home opener. Kennon has previously visited Miami and Florida, among others.
As a junior, Kennon contributed on both sides of the ball for a Booker High School team that went 10-4 and made it to the state semifinals. He totaled 33 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, 16 pass deflections, and one interception that he returned for a touchdown. Kennon added ten receptions for 316 yards and six more scores.
READ MORE: Florida State Legend Named Head Coach At Mississippi Valley State University
The Florida native caught a season-high three passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns in a 64-0 victory against Lely High School on August 23. He returned an interception for a score and added three pass deflections in the 28-23 playoff loss to Raines High School on December 3.
The 6-foot-2, 170-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 31 overall prospect, the No. 1 CB, and the No. 6 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 8 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell and three-star safety Tedarius Hughes.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Brady Smigiel
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
READ MORE: FSU Football Won’t Hold Spring Showcase Due to Doak Campbell Stadium Renovations
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU's Mike Norvell Optimistic Regarding Addition Of QB Thomas Castellanos: 'A True Spark'
• Florida State's Mike Norvell Thinks Seminoles Hit "Home Run" With Transfer Portal Haul
• Florida State Defensive Backs Putting In Work This Offseason
• Ex-Florida State Defensive End Named One Of 'Most Impactful Transfers'