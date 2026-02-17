No. 2 QB Offers Positive Update for Florida State Football

The Florida State Seminoles are in the early stages of filling out their #Tribe27 recruiting class.

Every group needs a leader, and that typically starts at the quarterback position. The Seminoles are still searching for a signal-caller to spearhead the class.

Florida State's search has focused on casting a wide net under new quarterbacks coach Austin Tucker. The program is keeping tabs on multiple recruits going into the spring.

The Seminoles did recently get some positive news from one of their top targets.

Four-Star QB Plans Official Visit To Tallahassee

Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Florida State Seminoles senior offensive analyst of quarterbacks Austin Tucker looks on against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

A quarterback to know going into the offseason is four-star prospect and rising senior Israel Abrams. One of the most highly-regarded recruits in the country, Abrams has a long list of suitors knocking at his door.

Florida State is in a good position at this stage. According to Rivals' Steve Wiltfong, the Seminoles will get an official visit from Abrams this summer from June 14-16. He's also planning trips to Purdue (May 22-24), Auburn (June 5-7), Kentucky (June 19-21), and Tennessee (TBD).

Abrams just picked up an offer from FSU at the end of January. It remains to be seen if he takes an unofficial visit before making his way to Tallahassee in June.

Last season, Abrams was named the MaxPreps Illinois High School Football Player of the Year. He completed 233/340 passes for 4,072 yards with 40 touchdowns to six interceptions while adding 82 rushes for 224 yards and ten more scores.

Abrams threw for 250+ yards in eight of his 14 appearances, including a season-high 23/33 passing for 600 yards with four touchdowns to zero turnovers in a 55-54 victory against Carmel High School on October 3.

He led Montini Catholic High School to a 14-0 record and state championship.

The 6-foot-4, 187-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 22 overall prospect, the No. 2 QB, and the No. 1 recruit in Illinois in the 2027 class according to 247Sports.

Information On Florida State's 2027 class

Florida State holds five verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 13 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2026 Season?

Ashton Daniels, Redshirt Senior

Dean DeNobile, Redshirt Senior

Michael Grant, Redshirt Junior

Malachi Marshall, Junior

Kevin Sperry, Redshirt Freshman

Jaden O'Neal, Freshman

