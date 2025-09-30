Recent Nebraska Cornhuskers commit eyeing quick trip to Florida State football
Florida State has drawn the ire of Nebraska fans this offseason, to no fault of its own.
From players to coaches, there's no doubt that the Seminoles somewhat raided the Cornhuskers to spark their turnaround in 2025. Defensive coordinator Tony White, defensive line coach Terrance Knighton, defensive end James Williams, and linebacker Stefon Thompson are all important pieces to the program.
Nebraska supporters got further up in arms after Williams poked fun at detractors from his former program for losing to Michigan. He's on the other end of it now, following Florida State's first defeat.
Regardless, could the Seminoles end up taking something else away from the Cornhuskers, this time on the recruiting trail?
Four-Star WR, Nebraska Commit Jabari Watkins To Visit Florida State
According to his social media, four-star wide receiver and Nebraska commitment, Jabari Watkins, will be at Florida State this weekend for the rivalry game against Miami. Watkins recently pledged to the Cornhuskers on September 26. He's a member of the 2027 class.
This will be Watkins' fourth visit to FSU since picking up an offer from the Seminoles in March. He was on campus twice during the offseason and was in Doak Campbell Stadium earlier this month to watch the 77-6 victory over East Texas A&M.
During the first six games of his junior season at Thomas County Central High School, Watkins has caught 24 passes for 340 yards and eight touchdowns. He's already scored more times than last year in half the games.
A talented pass-catcher, Watkins brings ideal size to the table and is a solid athlete as well.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 336 overall prospect, the No. 43 WR, and the No. 37 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to 247Sports.
Information On Florida State's 2027 class
Florida State holds four verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 6 in the country.
The Seminoles haven't added a wide receiver to #Tribe27 yet.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Four-Star DB Bryce Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Gavin Blackwell
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
