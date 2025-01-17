Son Of NFL Legend Plans Visit To Florida State
Talent is on the way to Tallahassee. Florida State will be welcoming a plethora of visitors across a multitude of recruiting classes for junior day this weekend. This will be an opportunity for prospects to get a chance to meet with the Seminoles' revamped coaching staff and learn more about the future program they could ultimately call home.
There will be an interesting name among the visitors in attendance. On Friday, three-star wide receiver Devin Fitzgerald revealed that he'll be at Florida State on Saturday. Fitzgerald picked up an offer from the Seminoles a few weeks before the program officially hired new wide receivers coach Tim Harris.
Fitzgerald is the son of NFL Legend and future Hall of Famer, Larry Fitzgerald, who spent 17 years in the league after a standout college career at Pittsburgh. The elder Fitzgerald totaled 1,432 catches for 17,492 yards and 121 touchdowns while suiting up for the Arizona Cardinals. He was an 11x Pro Bowler and was the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2016. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2024.
The younger Fitzgerald finished his junior season at Brophy College Preparatory with 52 catches for 720 yards and nine touchdowns. He had three games of 100+ receiving yards, including a season-high four catches for 103 yards and a score in a 40-0 win against Notre Dame Prep on September 27. Fitzgerald totaled 50+ receiving yards in eight of his 12 appearances.
READ MORE: Six Players No Longer Listed On Florida State's Updated Roster, QB Returning From Portal
The Arizona native has already picked up offers from Pittsburgh, Arizona, Kansas State, Minnesota, Washington State, Duke, UCLA, and Iowa State, among others.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 89 WR and the No. 4 recruit in Arizona in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 8 in the country. The Seminoles have four-star wide receivers, Efrem White and Darryon Williams, pledged to #Tribe26.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Brady Smigiel
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
READ MORE: FSU Football Won’t Hold Spring Showcase Due to Doak Campbell Stadium Renovations
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU's Mike Norvell Optimistic Regarding Addition Of QB Thomas Castellanos: 'A True Spark'
• Florida State's Mike Norvell Thinks Seminoles Hit "Home Run" With Transfer Portal Haul
• Florida State Defensive Backs Putting In Work This Offseason
• Ex-Florida State Defensive End Named One Of 'Most Impactful Transfers'