South Florida linebacker schedules official visit to Florida State in June

Florida State will get an official visit from the rising senior.

Tommy Mire

Antoine Sharp stands with FSU head coach Mike Norvell and defensive ends/special teams coach John Papuchis
Antoine Sharp stands with FSU head coach Mike Norvell and defensive ends/special teams coach John Papuchis / Antoine Sharp - Twitter
Class of 2026 linebacker Antoine Sharp has an official visit with the Florida State Seminoles locked in this summer and will be on campus from June 6-8. It will be the first stop of the three schools he has scheduled which include the University of Central Florida (June 13-15) and West Virginia (June 20-22).

Sharpe is a consensus three-star prospect listed at six-foot-one, 212 pounds out of Palm Beach Central in West Palm Beach, FL. He is regarded as the No. 53 linebacker in the country and the No. 92 player overall in Florida.

A multi sport athlete, Sharp also runs track. As a junior he helped the Broncos finish with a 10-2 record and reach the regional finals of Florida’s 7A playoffs, he recorded 133 tackles (13.5 for loss), 4.5 sacks, one interception, one pass breakup, and one fumble recovery in 2024.

Jacksonville Jaguars hire assistant strength coach away from FSU Football

Florida State has recently gone through a major coaching renovation, and keeping players engaged will be crucial for the immediate future of the program. The 'Noles moved on from linebackers coach Randy Shannon and moved special teams and defensive ends coach John Papuchis to coach linebackers aided by assistant linebackers coach Ernie Sims. They also have a new defensive coordinator in Tony White who was hired from Nebraska after FSU moved on from former DC Adam Fuller. Papuchis is serving as Sharp's primary recruiter.

Sharp holds offers from 19 other programs alongside the one from Florida State that includes West Virginia, UCF, Indiana, Florida A&M, and Pitt among others.

Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Clemons

Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Stefon Thompson

Senior Elijah Herring

Redshirt Junior Omar Graham Jr.

Redshirt Junior AJ Cottrill

Junior Blake Nichelson

Junior Justin Cryer

Redshirt Sophomore Caleb LaVallee

Redshirt Sophomore Brandon Torres

Redshirt Freshman Timir Hickman-Collins

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Parrish

Redshirt Freshman Gav Holman

True Freshman Ethan Pritchard

Leonard Hamilton discusses FSU star forward's injury against North Carolina

Published
Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3III

