South Florida linebacker schedules official visit to Florida State in June
Class of 2026 linebacker Antoine Sharp has an official visit with the Florida State Seminoles locked in this summer and will be on campus from June 6-8. It will be the first stop of the three schools he has scheduled which include the University of Central Florida (June 13-15) and West Virginia (June 20-22).
Sharpe is a consensus three-star prospect listed at six-foot-one, 212 pounds out of Palm Beach Central in West Palm Beach, FL. He is regarded as the No. 53 linebacker in the country and the No. 92 player overall in Florida.
A multi sport athlete, Sharp also runs track. As a junior he helped the Broncos finish with a 10-2 record and reach the regional finals of Florida’s 7A playoffs, he recorded 133 tackles (13.5 for loss), 4.5 sacks, one interception, one pass breakup, and one fumble recovery in 2024.
Florida State has recently gone through a major coaching renovation, and keeping players engaged will be crucial for the immediate future of the program. The 'Noles moved on from linebackers coach Randy Shannon and moved special teams and defensive ends coach John Papuchis to coach linebackers aided by assistant linebackers coach Ernie Sims. They also have a new defensive coordinator in Tony White who was hired from Nebraska after FSU moved on from former DC Adam Fuller. Papuchis is serving as Sharp's primary recruiter.
Sharp holds offers from 19 other programs alongside the one from Florida State that includes West Virginia, UCF, Indiana, Florida A&M, and Pitt among others.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Stefon Thompson
Senior Elijah Herring
Redshirt Junior Omar Graham Jr.
Redshirt Junior AJ Cottrill
Junior Blake Nichelson
Junior Justin Cryer
Redshirt Sophomore Caleb LaVallee
Redshirt Sophomore Brandon Torres
Redshirt Freshman Timir Hickman-Collins
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Parrish
Redshirt Freshman Gav Holman
True Freshman Ethan Pritchard
