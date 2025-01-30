Tight Ends coach Chris Thomsen visits massive Florida State tight end target
Florida State added plenty of its size to the roster through the NCAA Transfer Portal and prep recruiting this offseason. That seems to be a trend for the Seminoles moving forward as the program is pursuing a massive prospect in the 2026 class with more athleticism than you'd expect.
After four-star athlete Heze Kent named FSU among his final five schools last week, tight ends coach Chris Thomsen dropped in to meet with the blue-chip prospect on Wednesday. Kent is also considering schools such as Alabama, Miami, Florida, and Texas. The Seminoles have been pursuing him for quite some time, offering Kent a scholarship nearly two years ago.
Standing at 6-foot-5, 300 pounds, programs have differing opinions on where Kent fits best at the college level - whether that be along the offensive line or at tight end. With the Seminoles sending Thomsen to Georgia, it leans to the idea that the coaching staff believes in his ability as a skill player.
Kent is coming off a junior season at Brunswick High School where he caught 41 passes for 983 yards and eight touchdowns while rushing 32 times for 211 yards and eight more scores. He reeled in a season-high five receptions for 303 yards and one touchdown in a 42-14 playoff loss to Coffee High School on November 2.
The Georgia native also plays basketball at the prep level. So far this winter, he's averaging 15.7 points per game, 13.9 rebounds per game, 1.6 assists per game, 1.4 steals per game, and 1.5 blocks per game.
Kent has returned to Tallahassee in about a year so the coaching staff will need to get him back in town in the near future.
The 6-foot-5, 300-pound athlete is regarded as the No. 109 overall prospect, the No. 9 OT, and the No. 15 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 8 in the country. The Seminoles don't have a pledge from a tight end at this stage.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Tight End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Markeston Douglas
Redshirt Junior Greyson Labiad
Junior Randy Pittman
Sophomore Landen Thomas
Sophomore Amaree Williams
Redshirt Freshman Luke Douglas
True Freshman Chase Loftin
