Top-100 Defensive End Includes Florida State In Top Schools List

The Seminoles are in the running for one of the top prospects in the 2026 class.

Dustin Lewis

Florida State is a top contender for one of the most highly regarded prospects in the 2026 class. The Seminoles have been pursuing four-star defensive end Camron Brooks for quite some time and the long-term effort has the program in a favorable spot.

On Monday, Brooks cut his recruitment down to nine programs. FSU made the cut alongside Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Clemson, Auburn, Tennessee, and Cal. Brooks has been a familiar face in Tallahassee as a local prospect out of Thomasville. He was on campus five times in 2024.

Brooks is coming off a junior season at Thomas County Central High School where he totaled 15 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. He had two tackles for loss in two separate games and recorded a sack in four of his ten appearances. Brooks helped guide the school to a 10-2 record and an appearance in the state playoff quarterfinals. He also plays basketball at the prep level.

The Georgia native hasn't returned to campus since Florida State revamped its coaching staff. It'll be important for Brooks to build a relationship with new defensive line coach Terrance Knighton.

The 6-foot-2.5, 225-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 82 overall prospect, the No. 9 EDGE, and the No. 10 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 8 in the country. The Seminoles don't have a pledge from a defensive lineman yet.

Who is committed to FSU in the 2026 class?

Four-Star QB Brady Smigiel

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

