Top national defender now trending to FSU football
Florida State's defensive class of 2026 is starting to take shape as they aim to secure a commitment from one of the top corners in next year's cycle.
The Seminoles have already secured two commitments this month after retaining four-star wide receiver Darryon Williams, staving off a late push from the Florida Gators, while also landing four-star wide receiver Brandon Bennett. Despite the blue-ship commitments, the Seminoles still sit just outside of the top 25 recruiting rankings at 31 for #Tribe26.
More good news is on the horizon for the 'Noles, however, as On3's Steve Wiltfong recently put in an expert prediction for Chauncey Kennon, a consensus four-star defensive back out of Booker High School who is expected to be taking his talents to Tallahassee, FL.
As a senior, Kennon played on both sides of the ball, recording 10 receptions for 317 yards and six touchdowns, but is expected to play on defense as his primary recruiters are defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain, Sr., and safeties coach Evan Cooper. He had 33 tackles, 16 pass breakups, and an interception in 2024 with the Tornados.
The six-foot-one, 175-pound Sarasota, Florida native currently holds offers from LSU, Georgia, Miami, Florida, Michigan, Tennessee, Texas, and multiple other Power Four programs. He is listed as the No. 8 corner in the country and the No. 9 prospect in the State of Florida.
Kennon most recently visited FSU for an official visit on June 13, but will be making a trip to visit the Tigers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on June 20.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
