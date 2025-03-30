Top quarterback target eliminates FSU Football, narrows decision down to three

NEWS: Elite 2026 QB Bowe Bentley is down to 3️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits



The No. 5 QB in ‘26 has locked in OVs to each of his finalists:



•Georgia: June 6-8

•Oklahoma: June 13-15

