Top quarterback target eliminates FSU Football, narrows decision down to three

Seminoles miss out as top quarterback prospect trims list to final three.

Celina quarterback Bowe Bentley scrambles with the ball during the Bobcats’ Class 4A Div. I semi-final game against West Plains in Abilene Dec. 13, 2024. Final score was 43-36, Celina. / Ronald W. Erdrich/Reporter-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Class of 2026 four-star quarterback Bowe Bentley has announced via social media that he is down to three schools on Sunday, and Florida State isn't one of them, despite drawing interest from the top-10 quarterback heading into next season.

The Celina, Texas native was offered in January of 2025 and was on campus earlier in March for Florida State's annual legacy weekend. He previously embarked on a recruiting road trip over the month, visiting LSU and FSU, and ended up in Athens, Georgia for a visit with the Bulldogs.

Since March’s end, Bentley has scheduled official visits to Oklahoma, Georgia, and LSU this fall, according to On3.com's recruiting analyst Hayes Fawcett:

NEWS: Elite 2026 QB Bowe Bentley is down to Schools, he tells me for on3recruits.

The No. 5 QB in ‘26 has locked in OVs to each of his finalists:

•Georgia: June 6-8
•Oklahoma: June 13-15
•LSU: June 20-22

Florida State currently holds the No. 14 recruiting class with eight commitments but still doesn't have a quarterback for the Class of 2026. The 6'2'', 200-pound signal caller was the only signal caller expected on campus during Legacy weekend. However, the 'Noles extended offers to five-star quarterback Keisean Henderson and four-star quarterback Landon Duckworth this past spring and are still looking for a recruit under center in #Tribe26.

The 'Noles brought in true freshman Kevin Sperry in the 2025 recruiting class, and coaches have raved about his performances thus far through spring camp. They will also have redshirt sophomore Brock Glenn and senior Thomas Castellanos this fall.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?

Senior Thomas Castellanos

Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn

Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant

Redshirt Freshman Trever Jackson

True Freshman Kevin Sperry

True Freshman Gavin Markey

