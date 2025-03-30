Top quarterback target eliminates FSU Football, narrows decision down to three
Class of 2026 four-star quarterback Bowe Bentley has announced via social media that he is down to three schools on Sunday, and Florida State isn't one of them, despite drawing interest from the top-10 quarterback heading into next season.
The Celina, Texas native was offered in January of 2025 and was on campus earlier in March for Florida State's annual legacy weekend. He previously embarked on a recruiting road trip over the month, visiting LSU and FSU, and ended up in Athens, Georgia for a visit with the Bulldogs.
Since March’s end, Bentley has scheduled official visits to Oklahoma, Georgia, and LSU this fall, according to On3.com's recruiting analyst Hayes Fawcett:
NEWS: Elite 2026 QB Bowe Bentley is down to Schools, he tells me for on3recruits.
The No. 5 QB in ‘26 has locked in OVs to each of his finalists:
•Georgia: June 6-8
•Oklahoma: June 13-15
•LSU: June 20-22
Florida State currently holds the No. 14 recruiting class with eight commitments but still doesn't have a quarterback for the Class of 2026. The 6'2'', 200-pound signal caller was the only signal caller expected on campus during Legacy weekend. However, the 'Noles extended offers to five-star quarterback Keisean Henderson and four-star quarterback Landon Duckworth this past spring and are still looking for a recruit under center in #Tribe26.
READ MORE: FSU wide receiver shows out at track meet, claims first place in the 400-meter
The 'Noles brought in true freshman Kevin Sperry in the 2025 recruiting class, and coaches have raved about his performances thus far through spring camp. They will also have redshirt sophomore Brock Glenn and senior Thomas Castellanos this fall.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?
Senior Thomas Castellanos
Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn
Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant
Redshirt Freshman Trever Jackson
True Freshman Kevin Sperry
True Freshman Gavin Markey
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok