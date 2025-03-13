Nole Gameday

Top running back high on FSU Football ahead of summer decision

The Seminoles are slated to host the Georgia product for an official visit this summer.

Dustin Lewis

Jae Lamar/Twitter
In this story:

Florida State is among the final contenders for one of the top running backs in the country as the Seminoles look to add multiple recruits to their backfield in the 2026 class.

On Wednesday, four-star running back Jae Lamar announced he was trimming his recruitment to ten schools. FSU made the cut alongside Georgia, Miami, Florida, Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, and North Carolina.

READ MORE: Florida Gators standout unapologetic about controversial flag plant against FSU Football

Lamar plans to make his commitment on July 4, according to On3's Chad Simmons. The Bulldogs are arguably the favorite at this stage of his recruitment.

Florida State had Lamar on campus for an unofficial visit in December. He'll return for an official visit in June. As of now, the Seminoles are scheduled to have the last trip before he makes his commitment.

As a junior, Lamar rushed 112 times for 885 yards and 11 touchdowns while catching eight passes for 172 yards and two more scores. He rushed for 100+ yards in three games, including a season-high 13 carries for 182 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-35 victory against Lowndes High School on October 4.

The 6-foot-0, 205-pound running back is regarded as the No. 94 overall prospect, the No. 7 RB, and the No. 11 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star running back Amari Thomas.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Roydell Williams

Redshirt Senior Caziah Holmes

Redshirt Junior Jaylin Lucas

Redshirt Sophomore Samuel Singleton

Sophomore Kam Davis

Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy

Redshirt Freshman Zay Parks

Redshirt Freshman Jeremiah Johnson

True Freshman Ousmane Kromah

READ MORE: Florida Gators QB takes shot at FSU Football’s stadium atmosphere

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

  FSU Football spring tight end preview: rebuilt room isn't lacking in talent

 ESPN’s Paul Finebaum bashes FSU, Clemson in conference realignment debate

 Salary terms, contract details revealed for new FSU Basketball head coach Luke Loucks

 Transfer defensive lineman hints at injury ahead of FSU Football’s spring camp

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting