Top running back high on FSU Football ahead of summer decision
Florida State is among the final contenders for one of the top running backs in the country as the Seminoles look to add multiple recruits to their backfield in the 2026 class.
On Wednesday, four-star running back Jae Lamar announced he was trimming his recruitment to ten schools. FSU made the cut alongside Georgia, Miami, Florida, Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, and North Carolina.
Lamar plans to make his commitment on July 4, according to On3's Chad Simmons. The Bulldogs are arguably the favorite at this stage of his recruitment.
Florida State had Lamar on campus for an unofficial visit in December. He'll return for an official visit in June. As of now, the Seminoles are scheduled to have the last trip before he makes his commitment.
As a junior, Lamar rushed 112 times for 885 yards and 11 touchdowns while catching eight passes for 172 yards and two more scores. He rushed for 100+ yards in three games, including a season-high 13 carries for 182 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-35 victory against Lowndes High School on October 4.
The 6-foot-0, 205-pound running back is regarded as the No. 94 overall prospect, the No. 7 RB, and the No. 11 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star running back Amari Thomas.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Roydell Williams
Redshirt Senior Caziah Holmes
Redshirt Junior Jaylin Lucas
Redshirt Sophomore Samuel Singleton
Sophomore Kam Davis
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Zay Parks
Redshirt Freshman Jeremiah Johnson
True Freshman Ousmane Kromah
