Trending athlete picks up offer from FSU Football
Florida State's coaching staff has stayed busy on the recruiting front this offseason. The Seminoles showed a presence all over the country last month and haven't slowed down despite the dead period lasting for most of February. Scholarship offers are continuing to be extended as the program searches for a potential top-10 class.
Last night, the Seminoles offered two-way athlete and trending recruit, Marcus Carter Jr. The rising senior holds interest from P4 programs such as Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, and West Virginia, among others.
It's believed that Carter Jr. will likely fit in as a wide receiver at the college level.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound wide receiver has not yet been ranked in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star wide receiver Efrem White and four-star wide receiver Darryon Williams.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Junior Hykeem Williams
Junior Jordan Scott
Redshirt Sophomore Jalen Brown
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
