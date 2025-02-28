Trending athlete picks up offer from FSU Football

Nole Gameday

Another new offer is out for the Seminoles.

Dustin Lewis

Apr 20, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell smiles during the Spring Showcase at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Apr 20, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell smiles during the Spring Showcase at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Florida State's coaching staff has stayed busy on the recruiting front this offseason. The Seminoles showed a presence all over the country last month and haven't slowed down despite the dead period lasting for most of February. Scholarship offers are continuing to be extended as the program searches for a potential top-10 class.

Last night, the Seminoles offered two-way athlete and trending recruit, Marcus Carter Jr. The rising senior holds interest from P4 programs such as Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, and West Virginia, among others.

It's believed that Carter Jr. will likely fit in as a wide receiver at the college level.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound wide receiver has not yet been ranked in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star wide receiver Efrem White and four-star wide receiver Darryon Williams.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Clemons

Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?

Senior Squirrel White

Junior Duce Robinson

Junior Hykeem Williams

Junior Jordan Scott

Redshirt Sophomore Jalen Brown

Sophomore Lawayne McCoy

Sophomore BJ Gibson

Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore

Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier

Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez

True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey

True Freshman Jayvan Boggs

True Freshman Teriq Mallory

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

