Former FSU star goes viral with Giants quarterback

Jameis Winston always seems to be found by a camera.
The former Florida State and Heisman-winning quarterback signed a two-year, $8 million (up to $16M with incentives) contract with the New York Giants this offseason. Winston appears to be a favorite in the locker room, having received praise from figures around the organization, such as veteran wide receiver Darius Slayton, who lauded the former FSU QB's ability to keep situations exciting, energetic, and comedic.
It now seems there is photo evidence to prove it. This time, however, Winston is seen embracing rookie QB Jaxson Dart as well as performing a coordinated handshake.
Despite Russell Wilson being named the starter for the Giants by head coach Brian Daboll, it appears Dart and Winston are not letting their backup roles deflate their spirits.
Jaxson Dart, the former Ole Miss Rebel QB, was drafted by the Giants with the 27th overall selection in this year's draft. The Blue Men will look to develop him as their QB of the future, and with two veterans ahead of him, it could be a match made in heaven for the young player.
As for Jameis Winston, he was the No. 1 pick of the 2015 NFL Draft and quarterbacked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2015-19. He moved on to New Orleans from 2020-23 and then eventually became a Cleveland Brown before the 2024 season with a one-year contract.
No matter what capacity Winston plays in 2025, he will look to take the Giants back to the playoffs for the first time since 2022.
