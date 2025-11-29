Nole Gameday

Longtime FSU football commit changes course with flip to Maryland Terrapins

Another recruit has flipped from the Florida State Seminoles.

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell holds his head between his legs during the second half against the Florida Gators at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 25, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun] / Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK
The decommitments are starting to pile up in Tallahassee.

Despite Florida State's announcement that head coach Mike Norvell will remain with the program going into 2026, it's hard to deny that uncertainty and doubt regarding the future of the Seminoles is having an impact on recruits.

FSU was able to keep #Tribe26 intact until the beginning of November. Over the last few weeks, five prospects have decommitted from the Seminoles, with multiple flipping to other programs.

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson Flips From FSU To Maryland

On Friday evening, three-star defensive back Sean Johnson announced he was flipping his commitment from Florida State to Maryland. Johnson had been pledged to the Seminoles since April.

Back in June, Johnson claimed that his recruitment was "100% shut down" and he never took an official visit to Maryland. The Terrapins are 4-7 under seventh-year head coach Mike Locksley.

Johnson's last visit to Tallahassee came in October as he watched the Seminoles fall to Miami in Doak Campbell Stadium.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 600 overall prospect, the No. 46 CB, and the No. 14 recruit in Maryland in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Johnson is the third member of Florida State's DB class to flip from the program this month, joining four-star cornerback Jay Timmons (Ohio State) and four-star safety Tedarius Hughes (Syracuse). The Seminoles did recently lure three-star safety Jordan Crutchfield away from Kentucky.

Information On Florida State's 2026 class

With Johnson moving on, Florida State is down to 27 verbal commitments in its 2026 class. The haul ranks No. 15 in the country.

The Seminoles previously landed four-star cornerback Chauncey Kennon, three-star safety Darryll Bell III, and three-star safety Jordan Crutchfield.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star WR Jonah Winston

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star DL Judah Daniels

Three-Star DL Franklin Whitley

Three-Star JUCO DE Jalen Anderson

Three-Star DE Chris Carbin

Three-Star DE Damaad Lewis

Four-Star LB Izayia Williams

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Three-Star LB Daylen Green

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Jordan Crutchfield

