Longtime FSU football commit changes course with flip to Maryland Terrapins
The decommitments are starting to pile up in Tallahassee.
Despite Florida State's announcement that head coach Mike Norvell will remain with the program going into 2026, it's hard to deny that uncertainty and doubt regarding the future of the Seminoles is having an impact on recruits.
READ MORE: NoleGameday staff score predictions for FSU football at Florida Gators
FSU was able to keep #Tribe26 intact until the beginning of November. Over the last few weeks, five prospects have decommitted from the Seminoles, with multiple flipping to other programs.
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson Flips From FSU To Maryland
On Friday evening, three-star defensive back Sean Johnson announced he was flipping his commitment from Florida State to Maryland. Johnson had been pledged to the Seminoles since April.
Back in June, Johnson claimed that his recruitment was "100% shut down" and he never took an official visit to Maryland. The Terrapins are 4-7 under seventh-year head coach Mike Locksley.
Johnson's last visit to Tallahassee came in October as he watched the Seminoles fall to Miami in Doak Campbell Stadium.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 600 overall prospect, the No. 46 CB, and the No. 14 recruit in Maryland in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Johnson is the third member of Florida State's DB class to flip from the program this month, joining four-star cornerback Jay Timmons (Ohio State) and four-star safety Tedarius Hughes (Syracuse). The Seminoles did recently lure three-star safety Jordan Crutchfield away from Kentucky.
Information On Florida State's 2026 class
With Johnson moving on, Florida State is down to 27 verbal commitments in its 2026 class. The haul ranks No. 15 in the country.
The Seminoles previously landed four-star cornerback Chauncey Kennon, three-star safety Darryll Bell III, and three-star safety Jordan Crutchfield.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star WR Jonah Winston
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star DL Judah Daniels
Three-Star DL Franklin Whitley
Three-Star JUCO DE Jalen Anderson
Three-Star DE Chris Carbin
Three-Star DE Damaad Lewis
Four-Star LB Izayia Williams
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Three-Star LB Daylen Green
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Jordan Crutchfield
READ MORE: FSU football's bizarre special teams chaos defies explanation: 'once in a lifetime'
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok