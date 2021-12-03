A look at Florida State's projected scholarship count ahead of Early Signing Day

With the 2021 season over, Florida State moves into what appears to be an intriguing offseason. The Seminoles are in the hunt for a top-10 recruiting class and the growing importance of the Transfer Portal will also play a role in the roster development. There are at least 19 players on the roster that didn't begin their college careers in Tallahassee. All but one of them, quarterback Jordan Travis, have joined the team since head coach Mike Norvell and his staff arrived in December 2019.

Florida State could add up to 32 new players this offseason. That would include possibly 25 high school signees and up to seven transfers. The NCAA instituted a one-time rule that will allow college teams to replace seven outgoing players with seven transfers. That will only go into place at the end of the current semester which is scheduled for December 10.

With the Early Signing Period set to open later this month. There's not a better time than right now to take a peek at the Seminoles' projected scholarship count for the 2022 season. This will change exponentially between now and the spring but it'll be good to get a feel for the potential roster.

QUARTERBACK (2)

Jordan Travis, RS Jr.

Tate Rodemaker, RS Soph.

RUNNING BACK (5)

Jashaun Corbin, RS Jr.

D.J. Williams, RS Jr.

Treshaun Ward, RS Soph.

Lawrance Toafili, RS Soph.

Corey Wren, RS Soph.

TIGHT END (6)

Camren McDonald, RS Sr.

Wyatt Rector, RS Jr.

Koby Gross, RS Soph.

Carter Boatwright, RS Soph.

Markeston Douglas, RS Soph.

Jackson West, Soph.

WIDE RECEIVER (8)

Ontaria Wilson, RS Sr.

Keyshawn Helton, RS Sr.

Jordan Young, RS Jr.

Kentron Poitier, RS Soph.

Darion Williamson, RS Soph.

Ja'Khi Douglas, RS Soph.

Malik McClain, Soph.

Joshua Burrell, Fr.

OFFENSIVE LINE (9)

Dillan Gibbons, RS Sr.

Darius Washington, RS Soph.

Maurice Smith, RS Soph.

Thomas Shrader, RS Soph.

Zane Herring, RS Soph.

Lloyd Willis, RS Soph.

Robert Scott, RS Soph.

Rod Orr, RS Fr.

Bryson Estes, RS Fr.

EDGE (9)

Leonard Warner, RS Sr.

Marcus Cushnie, RS Sr.

Derrick McLendon, RS Soph.

Quashon Fuller, RS Soph.

TJ Davis, RS Soph.

Patrick Payton, RS Fr.

George Wilson, RS Fr.

Byron Turner, RS Fr.

Shambre Jackson, RS Fr.

INTERIOR DL (7)

Robert Cooper, RS Sr.

Dennis Briggs, RS Jr.

Jarrett Jackson, RS Jr.

Fabien Lovett, RS Jr.

Tru Thompson, RS Jr.

Malcolm Ray, RS Soph., RS Fr.

Joshua Farmer, RS Fr.

LINEBACKER (9)

Emmett Rice, RS Sr.

Amari Gainer, RS Jr.

Jaleel McRae, RS Jr.

Kalen DeLoach, RS Jr.

Stephen Dix, RS Soph.

Jayion McCluster, RS Soph.

DJ Lundy, RS Soph.

Jadarius Green-McKnight, RS Soph.

Jordan Eubanks, RS Fr.

SAFETY (6-7)

Jammie Robinson, RS Jr.

Jarques McClellion, RS Sr.

Akeem Dent, RS Jr.

Renardo Green, RS Jr.

Brendan Gant, RS Jr.

Sidney Williams, RS Soph.

Shyheim Brown, RS Fr.

CORNERBACK (7)

Jarrian Jones, RS Jr.

Jarvis Brownlee, RS Soph.

Demorie Tate, RS Soph.

Kevin Knowles, Soph.

Omarion Cooper, Soph.

Travis Jay, RS Soph.

Hunter Washington, RS Fr.

SPECIAL TEAMS (3)

Parker Grothaus, RS Sr.

Ryan Fitzgerald, RS Soph.

Alex Mastromanno, RS Soph.

2022 Class (16+)

AJ Duffy

Rodney Hill

Devaughn Mortimer

Brian Courtney

Jerrale Powers

Daughtry Richardson

Jaylen Early

Kanaya Charlton

Antavious Woody

Qae'Shon Sapp

Aaron Hester

Daniel Lyons

Bishop Thomas

Omar Graham Jr.

Sam McCall

Travis Hunter

Bless Harris (Transfer)

Counting out the incoming 2022 recruiting class, whose numbers will continue to grow over the Early Signing Period and tradition Signing Day in February, Florida State sits with 71 allocated scholarships. That number would jump to 72 if defensive back Jarques McClellion is on scholarship. It hasn't been clear one way or the other since he enrolled.

There is clearly some attrition that will need to happen over the coming weeks and months. The scholarship limit will return to the traditional number of 85 next year. Adding in the minimum of 16 players from the recruiting class already pushes Florida State over the limit. That doesn't even begin to count the final high school additions and multiple incoming transfers.

It's going to be an intriguing process to watch. Florida State already saw reserve offensive linemen Jalen Goss and Ira Henry enter the Transfer Portal this week.

NoleGameday will continue to keep you up to date on roster changes as we move deeper into the offseason.

