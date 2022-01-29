Former Florida State assistant coach gets first on-field job in five years

The former Seminole assistant has spent the last two seasons at Texas A&M.

The coaching carousel continued to roll on this week as a slew of jobs were filled around the country.

Former Florida State assistant coach Lawrence Dawsey hasn't had an on-field job since he moved on from the Seminoles in 2017. Dawsey received an opportunity he couldn't turn down on Wednesday as he accepted a position with Appalachian State.

For the first time in five years, the Alabama native will be back on the field as an assistant coach. The Mountaineers and head coach Shawn Clark have elected to hire Dawsey as wide receivers coach.

Dawsey spent the bulk of his coaching career in Tallahassee. He joined the staff as wide receivers coach in 2007 under former head coach Bobby Bowden. When Jimbo Fisher took over in 2020, Dawsey was retained and eventually promoted to co-offensive coordinator in 2014 until the end of his tenure in 2017.

Following his eleven years at Florida State, he spent time with the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship. In 2020, Dawsey rejoined Fisher as an offensive analyst at Texas A&M. He held that role until earlier this week. He also coached wide receivers at USF (2004-06).

Prior to coaching, Dawsey played for the Seminoles in college. His four seasons at wide receiver corresponded with the first four 10-win, top-five poll finishes by Florida State during the dynasty era. He was drafted by the Tampa Buccaneers in 1991. Dawsey was named rookie of the year by Sports Illustrated after recording a then rookie record of 818 receiving yards.

The veteran coach played in the NFL until 1999, spending time with the Buccaneers, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, and New Orleans Saints.

Dawsey will look to rekindle some success at Appalachian State. In his final few years at Florida State, seven former Seminole wide receivers joined the NFL ranks, including 2014 first-round selection Kelvin Benjamin, Rashad Greene, Travis Rudolph, Jesus Wilson, Kermit Whitfield, Rodney Smith, and Kenny Shaw.

