Former Florida State linebacker taking first visit since entering transfer portal

After entering his name in the transfer portal on Dec. 5, graduate transfer linebacker Amari Gainer is taking his first official visit to Cincinnati.

Earlier this morning, the former Seminole linebacker made the announcement via Twitter. The visit is from Dec. 11-12.

Gainer spent five seasons at FSU, including his redshirt year in 2018. He was a member of former head coach Willie Taggart's first recruiting class but stuck around and made eight starts in three seasons under current head coach Mike Norvell.

After he entered the transfer portal, Norvell tweeted in support of Gainer.

From 2019-21, Gainer totaled 193 tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles. His 59 tackles in 2020 were a team-high. He also won the Bobby Bowden Leadership Award in 2020 according to Seminoles.com.

Cincinnati went 9-3 in the 2022 regular season and finished third in the American Athletic Conference (AAC). However, the Bearcats are leaving the AAC and joining the Big 12 starting in 2023.

After losing their former head coach Luke Fickell to Wisconsin, the Bearcats hired former Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield on Dec. 5.

Gainer suited up against Satterfield and the Cardinals three times during his FSU career. He registered 20 combined tackles in those three contests, with his best performance coming in the 2021 meeting (eight tackles, four solo, 0.5 for loss).

All statistics for this article were collected via College Football Sports Reference.

