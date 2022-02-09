Former Florida State offensive coordinator says Jordan Travis is a top-25 quarterback

Over the past two seasons, Florida State has gone as its quarterback Jordan Travis has gone. In fact, the Seminoles are 7-6 under head coach Mike Norvell when Travis is the starter and 1-7 when he isn't. In the lone win where Travis didn't start, he replaced Tate Rodemaker shortly into the contest and led the program to a comeback victory.

To say the least, he's important to Florida State's success and will need to take an even bigger step forward in 2022 to get this team back to the postseason. Travis has shown some potential of taking the next step and only turned the ball over once in his final six starts last season.

However, there has been some discussion this offseason about where exactly Travis sits in the quarterback echelons around college football. According to his former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Florida State, Kenny Dillingham, he's already in the top-25.

If there is anyone that knows how talented Travis is, it's Dillingham. The two worked hand in hand over the past two seasons as Travis grew from a dynamic scrambler to a legitimate dual-threat quarterback. Dillingham left for the same position at Oregon earlier this offseason but he's continued to consistently support Florida State and Travis on social media.

The Florida native appeared in ten games with eight starts in 2021. He finished the year with 1,539 passing yards and 15 touchdowns to six interceptions while completing 62.9% of his passes. Travis also rushed for 530 yards and seven more touchdowns. In his final seven starts of the season, he completed 65.1% of his passes and threw 11 touchdowns to just two interceptions.

Travis enters the spring as the unquestioned starter at quarterback for Florida State. Redshirt sophomore Tate Rodemaker and true freshman AJ Duffy will be competing for the backup job.

