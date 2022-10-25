Georgia Tech interim coach updates Jeff Sims' status, discusses QB plans for this weekend

Florida State and Georgia Tech are set to face off on Saturday afternoon in a game where both programs are attempting to bounce back. The Seminoles were off last weekend but have dropped three straight contests while the Yellow Jackets came up short on Thursday night after starting quarterback Jeff Sims was knocked out in the first half.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release Depth Chart for Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets



Sims was unable to return to the game and backup Zach Gibson took over in his place. The Akron transfer completed 10/25 passes for 99 yards with zero touchdowns or interceptions. He led the Yellow Jackets to a field goal in the second quarter but the offense only produced 41 total yards over the final two quarters as Gibson was sacked seven times.

Gibson lost a fumble in the second half and ran out of bounds with no time remaining on the clock to secure the loss. It didn't help his cause that Georgia Tech only produced 60 rushing yards, averaging 1.6 yards per attempt.

On Tuesday, interim head coach Brent Key addressed the media. He provided an update on Jeff Sims - stating that the redshirt sophomore is day to day with a sprained foot. He is dealing with a different injury than the lower-body ailment that forced him out of Georgia Tech's game against Duke the previous week.

Key went on to say that Gibson will start in Sims' place if he is unable to play on Saturday. He expects another signal-caller, true freshman Zach Pyron, to earn playing time as well.

"Zach Pyron is a guy that is on the roster as well and I fully expect that both Zach's will play in this football game, Zach Gibson and Zach Pyron," Key said on Tuesday according to All Yellow Jackets.

Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller addressed the possibility of Sims not playing on Monday. Florida State's defense typically prepares for the starter and backup quarterbacks while evaluating its upcoming opponent. They'll have to add in a look for the third-string signal-caller this week as well.

"Any time their starting quarterback [has been available], No. 10 has been a good player for ‘em, and he’s created a lot of offense for them throughout the year and he’s gone down in back-to-back games," Fuller said on Monday. "So whether he plays or not, I’m not quite sure. But like always, you always try to play for the starter and the backup, it’ll be no different. It’s just part of the evaluation when you’re getting ready for teams that have injuries, especially at quarterback. It’s all part of the evaluation of how you get ready.”

Sims has completed 58.5% of his passes for 1,115 yards with five touchdowns to three interceptions this season. He's added 87 carries for 302 yards and another score. Gibson has completed 40.7% of his passes for 104 yards with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Pyron has yet to appear in a game this season, his first at the collegiate level. A four-star prospect, he earned an invitation to the Elite 11 Finals in 2021.

The Seminoles and Yellow Jackets are set to kick off at 12:00 p.m. on the ACC Network on Saturday, October 29.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell, coordinators discuss Fabien Lovett's upcoming return

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook