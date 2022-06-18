Report: Florida State quarterback officially visiting other program

The longtime commitment is taking an official visit to another school.

The status of Florida State quarterback commitment Chris Parson has been a rising topic over the last four or five weeks. Towards the end of May, the Seminoles expanded their quarterback board by extending scholarships to Brock Glenn and Rickie Collins. Four days later, Parson publicized offers from Mississippi State and SMU.

Earlier in June, Parson attended Florida State's Elite Camp and addressed the situation afterward. He's taking his growing interest as a blessing.

“It’s an awesome feeling, you know, knowing that schools want me," Parson said after Florida State's Elite Camp. "At the end of the day, I’m a 17-year-old kid that’s going through the recruiting process so I take it as a blessing. I just keep my head level, I just keep on working.”

READ MORE: Florida State quarterback commitment to visit SEC program

Last weekend, Parson took his first visit to another program since committing to the Seminoles in July of 2021. He was at Mississippi State's Top Dawg Camp for an unofficial visit. Parson and his family toured the campus but NoleGameday was informed that he did not throw or work out for the Bulldogs' coaching staff in any capacity.

Earlier this week, Joseph Hoyt of Dallas Morning News reported that the Mississippi native was taking an official visit to SMU this weekend. On Friday night, Parson posted on Instagram that he was in Dallas, which is where the university is located.

The official visit takes place in the aftermath of Florida State hosting Glenn and Collins in Tallahassee last week. Coming out of the trip, Glenn said to reporters that it couldn't have gone any better.

Previously, Parson noted that the coaches had been open with him about the situation and the other quarterbacks that they were pursuing. At the time, Parson stated that as long as both parties understand what's going on, then there's no reason to panic.

“I talk to the coaches so we both understand what’s going on," Parson said. "As long as we’re good, that’s all that matters. I’m here, so it must be pretty good.”

READ MORE: Two Florida State defensive linemen attend Von Miller Pass Rush Summit

The 6-foot-0 1/2, 198-pound quarterback will take an official visit to Florida State from June 24-26. Following his time on campus, Parson will head to Los Angeles to compete in the Elite 11 Finals.

The Seminoles have had a signal-caller decommit in four straight cycles; Sam Howell (2018), Jeff Sims (2019), Luke Altmyer (2020), and Nicco Marchiol (2021).

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook