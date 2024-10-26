FSU Football Releases Uniform Combination For Rivalry Against Miami Hurricanes
Florida State enters a rivalry matchup against the undefeated Miami Hurricanes on Saturday night sitting at 1-6 overall. The Seminoles are one loss away from being eliminated from bowl contention while their in-state rival is sitting pretty in the 12-team College Football Playoff race. FSU has won three straight games in the matchup but is a three-touchdown underdog to Mario Cristobal and the 'Canes in Miami Gardens.
The Hurricanes are 7-0 after taking down teams such as Florida, Louisville, Cal, and Virginia Tech. The offense has been the main flavor of attraction for Miami, sitting among the top units in the country in total yards and points per game. They haven't been held to fewer than 38 points in any contest so far.
Ahead of the matchup with the Hurricanes, Florida State released its uniform combination for the game. The Seminoles will be rocking a traditional road look - gold helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants. This is the sixth different combination the team has worn this year.
Miami previously revealed that it'll be wearing black helmets, black jerseys, and black pants for the contest.
Florida State and Miami will kick off at 7:00 p.m. EST on ESPN with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, and Taylor McGregor on the call.
Here's a look at what the team has worn game by game this year:
Georgia Tech: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants
Boston College: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants
Memphis: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants
Cal: Alternate home uniforms - white helmets, garnet jerseys, and white pants
SMU: Alternate uniforms - white helmets, white jerseys, and white pants
Clemson: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants
Duke: Alternate away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and garnet pants
