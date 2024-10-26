Nole Gameday

FSU Football Releases Uniform Combination For Rivalry Against Miami Hurricanes

The Seminoles have officially unveiled their uniforms for the game against the Hurricanes.

Dustin Lewis

Aug 24, 2024; Dublin, IRL; Florida State University head coach Mike Norvell before the game against Georgia Tech at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Maher/INPHO via Imagn Images
Aug 24, 2024; Dublin, IRL; Florida State University head coach Mike Norvell before the game against Georgia Tech at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Maher/INPHO via Imagn Images / Tom Maher/INPHO via Imagn Images
In this story:

Florida State enters a rivalry matchup against the undefeated Miami Hurricanes on Saturday night sitting at 1-6 overall. The Seminoles are one loss away from being eliminated from bowl contention while their in-state rival is sitting pretty in the 12-team College Football Playoff race. FSU has won three straight games in the matchup but is a three-touchdown underdog to Mario Cristobal and the 'Canes in Miami Gardens.

The Hurricanes are 7-0 after taking down teams such as Florida, Louisville, Cal, and Virginia Tech. The offense has been the main flavor of attraction for Miami, sitting among the top units in the country in total yards and points per game. They haven't been held to fewer than 38 points in any contest so far.

READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State Seminoles at Miami Hurricanes

Ahead of the matchup with the Hurricanes, Florida State released its uniform combination for the game. The Seminoles will be rocking a traditional road look - gold helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants. This is the sixth different combination the team has worn this year.

Miami previously revealed that it'll be wearing black helmets, black jerseys, and black pants for the contest.

Florida State and Miami will kick off at 7:00 p.m. EST on ESPN with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, and Taylor McGregor on the call.

Here's a look at what the team has worn game by game this year:

Georgia Tech: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

Boston College: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

Memphis: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

Cal: Alternate home uniforms - white helmets, garnet jerseys, and white pants

SMU: Alternate uniforms - white helmets, white jerseys, and white pants

Clemson: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

Duke: Alternate away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and garnet pants

READ MORE: Florida State Releases Depth Chart For Rivalry Game Against Miami Hurricanes

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football Throughout the 2024 Season

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

ADVERTISING

More Florida State News

•  Game Preview: Florida State Seminoles at No. 6 Miami Hurricanes

•  How To Watch Florida State at Miami: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds

• Three Key Matchups For Florida State's Rivalry Game Against Miami

• Former Florida State Star Quarterback Named New Starter For Cleveland Browns

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.