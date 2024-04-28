Jordan Travis Claims 'It's a Blessing' to Learn From New York Jets' Aaron Rodgers
The 2024 NFL Draft is a wrap and it was a huge success for Florida State and head coach Mike Norvell. It was a great showing for him and his program as ten different Seminoles heard their name called over the three-day event.
Being able to bring in and develop NFL quality talents, especially having ten former players drafted, is a huge success for Norvell and will benefit him in future recruiting.
One of the names called during the draft was former Florida State star quarterback Jordan Travis, who spent five seasons with the program. He was drafted in the fifth round by the New York Jets.
While the Jets have Aaron Rodgers now, there's question as to how long the 40-year-old quarterback can play, especially considering his torn achilles that sidelined him for all of the 2023 NFL season. Travis could be an eventual replacement for the Super Bowl-winning quarterback.
For Travis, this is a huge opportunity to learn from a very seasoned vet and one of the NFL's best and most consistent at the position. There could also be an opportunity to take the starting job when Rodgers' time is up, or if the Achilles injury remains a problem for him.
"It's a blessing, for sure," Travis said of playing behind and learning from Rodgers. "I want to learn everything. I want to pick his brain on everything he does. How he treats his teammates, how he carries himself on the field, off the field. I can't wait."
Travis was a college football veteran by the end of his career with the Seminoles, but there is plenty for him to learn as he makes the leap to the NFL. Playing for the Jets certainly poses one of the best opportunities the former Seminoles could have landed in, especially having been a fifth-round pick.
"Also, you have Tyrod Taylor, who's been around the league for a long time. It's a perfect situation for me. Go in there, get healthy and just learn from these guys."
Travis joins Jameis Winston as the only two former Seminole quarterbacks in the NFL, and he does so after throwing for 8,644 passing yards, 65 passing touchdowns and 19 interceptions while wearing garnet and gold. The dual-threat quarterback also rushed for 1,910 yards and 31 touchdowns at Florida State.
