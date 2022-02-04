Florida State running back impresses at 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl

The former Seminole did exactly what he needed to do in the exhibition to boost his stock.

Multiple former Seminoles accepted invitations to all-star games this offseason to attempt to boost their respective stocks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Quarterback McKenzie Milton, offensive lineman Devontay Love-Taylor, and defensive end Keir Thomas participated in the Hula Bowl last month while star defensive end Jermaine Johnson will suit up for the Senior Bowl tomorrow afternoon in Mobile.

On Thursday night, former Florida State running back Jashaun Corbin got his chance to play with some of the top draft-eligible talent in the annual East-West Shrine Bowl. Corbin lived up to the moment as he recorded eight carries for 50 yards (6.3 YPC) and a touchdown to help lead the West to a 25-24 victory.

The Florida native made a couple of impressive plays during the exhibition that should stand out to NFL scouts. Check out his vision and footwork here as Corbin identifies the hole and hits it for a 21-yard gain while running through an arm tackle.

Later in the game, Corbin had a chance to ice things with a run at the goal line. This time, he showed off his physicality, bouncing off of a linebacker at the point of attack and displaying his powerful lower body by dragging four defenders into the end zone.

This was exactly the type of showing that Corbin needed to continue building his stock. To this point, he's been projected anywhere from the fourth to sixth round so this could help him make some movement on the running back totem pole.

Earlier in the week, Corbin announced on social media that he had been invited to the 2022 NFL Combine. That will be another opportunity to impress teams, along with Florida State's Pro Day, if Corbin chooses to participate.

Corbin led Florida State in rushing in 2021 with 887 yards and seven touchdowns on 143 carries (6.2 YPC).

