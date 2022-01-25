2023 DL Darron Reed details latest visit to Florida State

Reed moved the Seminoles up in his recruitment after this trip to Tallahassee.

One of the longstanding targets for Florida State in the 2023 class is rising senior defensive lineman Darron Reed. The Seminoles were the first team to offer him a scholarship and have hosted him on campus five times since then, including this past weekend on an unofficial visit.

Upon his arrival, Reed was greeted by multiple members of the coaching staff, including Director of High School Relations, Ryan Bartow.

"It was great," Reed said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "I was welcomed by the coaches when I came in and I had a great time when I was down there."

Relationships are something that Reed doesn't take likely. It caught his eye that the Seminoles went to the level of detail to welcome him to campus and it improved their standing in his recruitment.

"It meant a lot to me," Reed said. "I felt like it moved them up in my top schools. It moved them up because I see that they really want me."

READ MORE: Former Florida State linebacker announces transfer destination

While at Florida State for close to six hours, Reed toured the campus, checked out the facilities, and sat down with the coaches. He spent a lot of time with head coach Mike Norvell, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, defensive line coach Odell Haggins, and Bartow. The staff outlined a plan for how they want to use him in the defense.

"They told me all around on the defensive line," Reed said. "On some plays like stunts and stuff I'll be playing defensive end but really all around."

The Georgia native has built a deep relationship with Haggins and they speak multiple times a week.

"It was great," Reed said. "We have a great relationship. We sat down and talked football."

Head coach Mike Norvell's message to Reed was something that stood out on this visit to Florida State. Norvell has been personally recruiting him.

"Very energetic and I liked the message he gave me about how he's recruiting me personally and how I fit their defensive scheme and that I can shine at the next level."

READ MORE: Former Florida State assistant makes decision on Miami Hurricanes' offer

A familiar face that has been alongside Reed on the majority of his visits to Tallahassee is his teammate and touted 2023 offensive tackle, Kelton Smith. Reed confirmed that the two are a package deal as of right and plan to play together at the next level.

"Yeah, you could say that," Reed said. "As of right now, yes."

It will be a busy spring for the Carver High School product as he's planning to visits throughout the next couple of weeks. He'll be back at Florida State on March 5.

"I'll be at Clemson this weekend," Reed said. "We're going to Miami, back to Florida State, Tennessee, and Ohio State in March."

READ MORE: ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes Florida State should leave for the SEC

Reed says that the Seminoles are one of the top teams in his recruitment along with Georiga, Miami, Clemson, Tennessee, Michigan, and others. He plans to release a top-5 on May 18 with the goal to commit prior to his senior season.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive lineman will take his official visits over the summer. Florida State will definitely be getting one.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook